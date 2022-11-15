Hot Wheels advent calendar price drop - 20% off at Argos

The Hot Wheels advent calendar is one of the best toy advent calendars money can buy, and it's just dropped in price at Argos from £21 to £16.80.

If you're not sure which are the best chocolate advent calendars to treat the youngsters to this year, how about ditching the sugar rush and going for a toy advent calendar instead?

The Hot Wheels advent calendar is definitely worthy of a place on our list of the best toy advent calendars this year. It's never a disappointment to little petrolheads and now you can get 20% off at Argos. Behind each door - 24 in total - is a holiday-themed treat for mini car fans including no less than eight Hot Wheels cars and 16 accessories.

Even the box is fun as it doubles as a play mat that little ones can race their Hot Wheels cars across. Each of the Hot Wheels cars included in the advent calendar is 1:64 scale with authentic car decor details that are all part of the charm of Hot Wheels vehicles.

Note that this item is not suitable for children under three years old.

Hot Wheels Advent Calendar 2022 - View at Argos RRP: £21 | Now: £16.80

Delivery: FREE click and collect

Available: Now Behind each of the 24 doors on this toy advent calendar is an exciting Hot Wheels vehicle or accessory, plus the box doubles as a play mat to ensure plenty of toy car fun throughout December. With this price drop and FREE click and collect, this isn't just one of the best toy advent calendars we've seen this year, it's also one of the best value.

Our consumer editor Heidi Scrimgeour says: 'A Hot Wheels advent calendar is such a good idea for youngsters who love playing with toy cars. It's also brilliant value for money when you factor in that you get 8 mini Hot Wheels vehicles included for the price - plus lots more accessories.'

Since kids who love Hot Wheels tend to collect them, this is a lovely way to add to their collection throughout December instead of filling the house with yet more stuff!

You can get FREE in-store collection when you buy the Hot Wheels advent calendar from Argos - simply order it online via the link above and then pop to your local store to collect it without paying a delivery charge. Alternatively home delivery costs from £3.95.

