Jurassic Park Mash-Up toy now £29.99 - LOWEST PRICE EVER for Cyber Monday

Quick! The Jurassic Park Mash-Up (Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot) Action Figure is down in price in this crazy Cyber Monday toy deal from £119.99 to £29.99. That's a whopping £90 discount!

We're not hanging around to ask any questions. We're just whacking it in our basket fast. In fact, we've just checked out in case you beat us to it this fabulous lowest-price-ever deal. So we can confirm that it does indeed appear to be a legitimate deal. Ours is already on the way!

This item is priced at £74.89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon right now and £118 at IWOOT (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Hasbro Transformers Collaborative: Jurassic Park Mash-Up, Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93 Action Figure - was £119 now £29.99 (SAVE £90) | Zavvi (opens in new tab) Worlds collide in this Transformers-Jurassic Park mash-up pack featuring the iconic T. rex and Ford Explorer from the iconic Jurassic Park movie. They're now Transformers robots called Tyrannocon Rex - which converts into T. rex mode in 27 steps - and Autobot JP93 - which converts into licensed Ford Explorer mode in 18 steps.

Tyrannocon Rex is loose! If you see her, do not panic and do not approach! Autobot JP93 has been dispatched and is equipped to handle the situation. JP93 will track down the asset out of containment and return her to her paddock promptly. Please call Jurassic Park Security when you are safely out of range.

We don't really know what that's all about either but this is a HUGE Cyber Monday toy deal that you'd be mad not to snap up. Normally £119.99, it's inexplicably down to just £29.99, an epic saving of £90.

Through the Transformers Collaborative, fans of the Jurassic Park movie can experience these larger-than-life characters and put them to work teaming up, mashing up, and meeting up with other characters.

The Autobot JP93 figure comes with a blaster accessory that can attach to it in both modes, and the packaging is inspired by the iconic T. rex attack scene in Jurassic Park.

Suitable for children aged 8 years and older, the two action figures feature deco and details inspired by the Jurassic Park movie. (Figure scale: 7 inches and 5.5 inches.)

