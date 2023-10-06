All the Amazon Prime Day toy deals actually worth buying - by a shopping editor and mum of three

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day toy deals are back and it looks like the playtime savings are set to be better than ever. Get set for some serious toy shopping this month with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon Prime Day sale events are a brilliant opportunity to spread the cost of Christmas by shopping early for this year's top Christmas toys while they're on sale. Prime Day toy deals are the gold-standard when it comes to snapping up bargains on toys, with Amazon slashing up to 50% off play favourites including LEGO, Fisher-Price, LOL Surprise, and Playmobil. There's no better time to shop for toys on sale.

This page will be constantly updated during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days to bring you the very best toy deals as they drop. We've got the inside scoop on which toys will be on sale and when, so bookmark the page if you want to snap up toy deals fast. Next month, when it'll be time to scout for Black Friday toys on sale, this page will that covered too.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday 10 October and Wednesday 11 October 2023.

To take advantage of Prime Day toy deals, you must be a Prime member. If not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime - just remember to cancel it before the first payment is due if you don't wish to be charged.

To give you a sense of what to expect from this month's Prime Day toy deals, here are some sneak peeks at what's already on offer:

Prime Day toy deals - Amazon devices

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet - was £149.99 now £89.99 | Amazon

There's no better tablet than this for kids - I've been buying them for my crew for years. Don't hang around thinking this price is a gimmick - it'll be back to full price when Prime Day.

Echo Dot Kids - was £64.99 now £26.99 | Amazon

With a year's digital subscription to Amazon Kids + (suitable for ages 3-12 years), this smart speaker for kids lets them ask Alexa to stream music, read a bedtime story, or help with homework. We wouldn't be without ours and with 58% off, I'm tempted to pop one in the playroom too.

Prime Day LEGO deals