Usain Bolt chose Father’s Day to announce the brilliant news that he’s now a father-of-three as he and his partner Kasi Bennett reveal their twins’ very unique names.

Olympian Usain Bolt took to social media this Father’s Day to surprise fans with the wonderful news that he and his partner Kasi Bennett are now proud parents of three. The couple already share one-year-old daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, who was born last year. Now Usain and Kasi have revealed they’ve welcomed twins to the family after keeping this second pregnancy private.

With their firstborn, Usain and Kasi are understood to have publicly announced her unusual baby name two months after Kasi gave birth. Now the couple have eagerly revealed their newborn twins’ unique monikers.

Posting an adorable family picture to the surprise and delight of his millions of fans, Usain can be seen sitting happily next to Kasi. Little Olympia sits between her parents wearing a pretty white headband, whilst either side of her, two beautiful baby boys can be seen resting amongst white blankets.

Allowing the adorable snap to speak for itself, Usain did not give any further details about the birth date or time of his and Kasi’s twins. Instead, the Olympic gold medallist used the caption to share all their children’s full names with fans.

‘Olympia Lightning Bolt, Saint Leo Bolt, Thunder Bolt’, he declared, posting a very appropriate lightning bolt emoji after each name.

Kasi posted a photo from the same beautiful shoot on social media, describing Usain as the ‘rock of this family’ and the ‘greatest daddy to our little ones’.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their exciting news, with one person commenting on Usain’s announcement, ‘Aww, twins. Many congrats on your beautiful family. Such a lovely photo of all of you. Happy Fathers Day Usain xx’.

‘Huge congratulations. Beautiful family’, someone else wrote, whilst another declared, ‘Many congratulations, what a lovely family of Bolts’.

Usain and Kasi have reportedly been dating since 2014 and announced their first pregnancy with Olympia on Instagram, posting a stunning picture of Kasi in a red dress, showing off her growing baby bump.

Whilst this time around, Usain made the announcement of their twins’ arrival himself, when Olympia was born, it was Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness who confirmed the news, taking to Twitter to send good wishes to the family.

Congratulations to Usain and Kasi on the birth of their twins!