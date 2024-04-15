'When their idea of heaven is your idea of hell' - thank you, Alex Jones, for reminding us what family holidays are all about
The mum of three and presenter of The One Show hit the waterpark on holiday despite it being her 'idea of hell' - here's why we should follow her example
As presenter and mum of three Alex Jones hits a waterpark with her kids on holiday in Lanzarote - despite it being her 'idea of hell' - our writer recounts why we should all take a leaf out of Alex's book this summer and let 'the dignity thief' do her worst.
Fans of The One Show may have noticed that Alex Jones has been taking a well-earned break from presenting the daily BBC1 chat show of late. Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson have been enjoying a family holiday in Lanzarote with their three children, Teddy, seven, Kit, six and Annie, two.
Taking to Instagram to share highlights of their hols, Alex posted a series of envy-inducing snaps including a video of her youngsters dashing into a waterpark for a day of fun. She wrote: "Holiday mode fully activated! Love Lanzarote so far!" But the presenter was quick to confess that a waterpark isn't her favourite holiday pastime, adding: "When their idea of heaven is your idea of hell. The waterpark. The dignity thief."
Those three little words - the dignity thief - immediately transported me back to a holiday memory of my own that I'll never forget. Two years ago I finally fulfilled a long-held wish and packed my husband and our three children, who were 8, 15 and 17 years old at the time, off to France to experience the delights of a Eurocamp summer holiday. It's the kind of classic family holiday I had always imagined our family taking but the years passed quickly and then between Covid and the cost of living crisis, we didn't manage it until two summers ago. Though family holidays with teens can be tricky, I am so glad we squeezed in that experience before my boys hit the age where a family break is way less appealing than spending the summer working or partying in Ibiza with friends.
A photo posted by alexjonesthomson on
Our Eurocamp adventure was a magical holiday for many reasons, not least because I suspect it may have been our last official family holiday before the older kids leave home. (Sob...) But what's forever etched in my memory is the day we spent together at the sprawling on-site waterpark. Like Alex Jones, the word 'waterpark' strikes fear into my heart and yet my kids couldn't wait to try out the waterslides, throw themselves headlong down the 'wild river' rapids, or dare each other to stand under the giant bucket suspended high above the water park that soaked everyone with 3,500 litres of water every ten minutes. If you could look up my idea of hell in a dictionary, this would be it.
Honestly, I wished I was headed to the resort's spa facilities. But instead, just like Alex, I indulged my kids and followed them faithfully to the waterpark, despite it being very much my idea of hell. (Although if I looked like Alex Jones in a red swimsuit I'm pretty sure I'd be swanning around the waterpark with my head held high, not worrying about it robbing me of my dignity.)
At first, I perched awkwardly on the edge of my pool lounger and let my husband assume the role of 'the fun one' while I urged caution and intermittently proffered bottles of water and sun cream. Instead of working on my tan, of course, I put all my effort into responding to endless cries of 'Mum, watch this!' with acceptable levels of enthusiasm. It soon became apparent, however, that what makes for maximum fun at a waterpark is when mums join in. So eventually, when my kids would no longer take no for an answer, I abandoned the sun lounger (and with it, my dignity...) to join the kids on the slides. And oh, how glad I am that I did. Because what unfolded that afternoon was more fun than I can remember ever having with my kids.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
There's an idea from the world of psychology called 'deferred happiness syndrome' which describes how we resist moments of happiness, putting them off to some imaginary moment in the future when we think we'll be more deserving of them. For years, I realised, I had denied myself the simple pleasure of enjoying the beach with my kids because of my body hangups. But that summer, true happiness crept up on me. Not in the fancy resort spa but in a noisy outdoor water playground that I thought was my idea of hell.
I hurtled down the water slide shrieking in delight and I raced my kids up the steps to do it all again and again with total abandon, not caring what jiggled or how I looked. I wasn't questioning my body or trying to hold on to my dignity. I was smiling from ear to ear and laughing like a child. And when I did catch sight of my reflection, what struck me wasn't how 'big' I was or how terrible I looked in a swimsuit; all I noticed was how utterly, truly happy I was.
And that, as Alex surely knows, is exactly what family holidays are all about. So do me a favour, this summer, if you can. Don't defer happiness until some point in the future. When you look better in a swimsuit. When the kids' idea of fun aligns with your own.
Instead, please follow the example your kids set and say yes now when they beg you to join in. It makes no difference whether it's a water park in the sun or a paddling pool in the garden. Say yes to whatever is your kids' idea of heaven, even if it's your idea of hell. Behave like a child, screech with laughter, and let the 'dignity thief' do its worst.
Don't do it because it's the right thing to do for your kids or because it's what good parents do. Just do it for you.
Because - and I can promise you this - you will look back on that holiday, years from now, and remember those moments as some of the happiest of your life.
Looking for more fresh takes on the parenting issues of the day? Read why you might want to hold your tongue when watching your kids play sports or find out why this writer regrets giving a smartphone to her 11-year-old. Or for some light relief, find out what we know about the rumours that Bluey is ending and why looking after grandchildren is better for the brain than Sudoku.
As a parenting specialist for more than 15 years, Heidi has written for most national newspapers and for a wide range of consumer magazines, including Mother & Baby where she was the Shopping Editor for six years, looking after regular consumer features including buying guides and gift roundups.
-
-
5 reasons why 'high-achieving women' may struggle with motherhood, according to a postpartum therapist - but we think all mums can relate
Motherhood is a huge adjustment for any woman, but a postpartum therapist has explained five factors that make is difficult for 'high-achieving women'.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Instagram's latest update helps protect teen users from 'sextortion' and scammers - here are 3 key changes parents need to know about
Three new Instagram features are being introduced to help protect teens from 'sextortion scams' and encourage them to report harmful content.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
New research has linked video games to teen psychosis - here's what parents need to know
Teenagers who spend a lot of time playing video games are more likely to have a psychotic experience, according to a new study.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Meta under fire for 'highly irresponsible' minimum age change on WhatsApp, as investigation finds children are being exposed to 'terrifying' content
Social media giant Meta has been criticised by campaign groups and politicians for lowering the minimum age of use on WhatsApp to 13.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Child psychologist Dr Becky shares the one question to ask your teen to improve your relationship (and it might not feel natural, but she says it works 'immediately')
'Listening with curiosity' could be key to improving your relationship with your teen
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Worried about your stressed teen? Here are 4 expert ways you can guide them through (#2 might not feel natural, but your kids will thank you)
If your teen has been feeling stressed, check out these four tips recommended by a medical expert to help them cope.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
9 of the best escape room games for teenagers to outsmart, outwit and break free
From puzzles to plot-twists, get the whole family together and dive into the thrilling world of escape room games for teenagers
By Daniella Gray Published
-
From fast-paced fun to high-stakes strategy: 9 of the best board games for teenagers (and there's not a mobile phone in sight)
Our pick of the best board games for teenagers will teach your not-so-little-one some key life skills, and ensure some quality bonding time too
By Daniella Gray Published
-
12 gratitude journals, positivity planners and activity books for teaching kids to process their emotions and manage anxieties
Children and teens can learn about big feelings with these handy journals and worry books
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Tired of one-word answers? Try these expert-led 25 teen conversation starters (#19 could be very telling)
Getting teens to engage in conversation can be difficult. If the adolescent in your life is closed off, try these 25 simple openers to get the chat flowing as suggested by experts.
By Lucy Wigley Published