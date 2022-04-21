We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Choose from one of our best baby bathtubs and baby bathing could be that little bit easier – trust us, we’ve done the research

Whether you have one of our best baby bathtubs, or not, we know that bathing your baby for the first time can be a little daunting. Collecting helpful bath products for your baby can help, but really it’s just because they’re so tiny, and slippery when wet. If it helps, a newborn bath needn’t be more than 10 minutes long. And, the NHS say that you don’t need to bathe your baby every day. On the flip side, if they really enjoy it, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t.

NHS also suggests avoiding a bath after a feed or when your baby is hungry or tired, and beforehand, make sure the room you’re bathing them in is warm and that you have all baby bath products within arms reach. Other than that here are a few other things to bear in mind when looking for a baby bathtub;

What to look for in a baby bathtub

Non-skid surfaces – on the bottom, inside and out

Support – needed for baby’s head and shoulders

Round edges – to keep baby safe

Room to grow — because newborns grow fast

Portability – is it easy to move to another house/room

Easy to drain – minimise lifting a heavy water-filled tub to pour out and empty

Quick-to-dry tubs – The quickest-drying options tend to be plastic, and may come with hooks so you can store easily

Space saving – If you don’t have the space forget the classic plastic baby tub, consider a fold-able one

While many families may love bathing together, if it’s not for you then take a look through our baby baths – they can make it a bit easier. Leaving hands free for washing during the first six months. Once they can sit up unassisted, you can use the family bath, with a bath seat or non-slip mat.

1. Shnuggle Baby Bath with Plug White with Grey backrest

Best for bum bump support

Age suitability: Birth to 12 months+

Created by parents, this stylish deep ‘bucket-style’ bath can be used as a standalone or in the bath or in a shower tray. Lasting from birth to 12 months it makes washing your little one a breeze. The foam backrest makes it warm and comfortable for younger babies, while the bump on the bottom makes it easier for older babies to sit without sliding down.

This award-winning bath has over 2,500 reviews on Amazon with 4.8 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer rates it 5 stars and says; “So glad we bought this for baby’s bath time. The bum section supports the baby well so you can hold the top end and have a free hand to swish the water. The plug is handy. We just put the whole thing in the bath then unplugged when done. It has a fill line so you know where to fill to which as first time parents is also very useful.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £19.99

2. Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Sling n Seat Tub

Best for c-section births

Age suitability: Birth to 12 months

A brand that’s stretched across generations, this Fisher Price is one of the best baby bathtubs and has four clever ways to use as your baby grows from newborn to toddler. The fact you can use it in the kitchen sink from newborn is great for any c-section mums, as bending down can be painful.

The soft mesh sling cradles newborns, and the insert helps prevent your baby from slipping and sliding in the water. As your baby’s confidence in sitting up grows so too does the bath tub with sit-me-up support. It’s also super handy that it fits most sinks and features an easy-drain plug and a hook for drying and storing.

Mum-of-four, Gem says; “With three other children it’s so handy being able to bathe my baby in the kitchen. I’ve used this for all my children, and it’s brilliant from birth with a clever seat that clips in when your baby is learning to sit. Would highly recommend it.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £40.99

3. Stokke Flexi Bath Baby Bath

Best for space-saving

Age suitability: Birth to 24 months

This falls into our best baby bathtubs category down to its clever space-saving design. The fact it folds so neatly makes it easy to store, great if you don’t have a huge bathroom and also handy if you’re travelling. The bath also has a non-slip base and heat-sensitive drain plug which works by turning colours, when the water gets warm giving parents a visual cue, letting them know that the water temperature needs to be checked.

Please remember that the plug is not a thermometer. And the use of a bath thermometer and the classic elbow test are still recommended.

Mum-of-two, Josie says; “We have a few Stokke items and thought nothing about buying this, and i wasn’t disappointed. I only have a shower at the moment and this fits perfectly in the shower tray at the bottom. And it folds away neatly – definitely recommend.”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £42

4. OKBaby Onda 3-in-1 Multi-Stage Baby Bath

Best for stability

Age suitability: Birth to 12 months

With over 1400 reviews this baby bathtub has a clear 4.6 out of 5 star rating and is in the top ten best sellers list. Spacious with two moulded seating positions and an anti-slip rubber backrest. It also has an easy-to-read water thermometer and a maximum water level indicator. Though, please remember that the plug is not a thermometer. And the use of a bath thermometer and the classic elbow test are still recommended.

One Amazon reviewer gave it 5 stars and says; “My little girl loved this bath from first use. It’s a great size with plenty of space as they grow. The seat is great and keeps baby nice and stable and the bath holds plenty of water. Easy to put the plug in and out and easy and lightweight to clean. The temperature reader on the side is great so know every time it’s at the perfect temperature for baby.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £28.50

5. GoBuyer Ltd Baby Bath Tub

Best for travelling

Age suitability: Birth to 5 years

As best baby bathtubs go this lightweight – 2kg, so the same as two bags of standard sugar – is a retractable design making it super easy to store and carry around if you’re a family who loves to travel. It also has non-slip legs to give the bath stability and stop it sliding around. This clever space-saving design makes it easy to store, great if you don’t have a huge bathroom and also handy if you’re travelling.

Dad-of-three, Marc says; “Our youngest stays at the grandparents regularly and they only have a shower so we bought this to sit in the shower tray. It’s easy to open and fold up, and it takes up no space for them. It was a great buy!”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £50.99

6. Skip Hop Moby Smart Sling 3-Stage Tub

Best to grow with baby

Age suitability: Birth to 2 years+

As best baby bathtubs go, anything that you can buy once and have it see you through a good few years is worth it in the land of baby bath products. And this bathtub grows with your child up to 6 months.

With over 200 reviews on johnlewis.com it’s easy to see who this is a favourite. With on reviewer saying: “this tub is absolutely adorable! I think it’s a great size in comparison to other tubs I’ve seen/used, and it could definitely be used for a great length of time. Sling was super easy to attach to the tub- very self explanatory. I also like that the tub has a hook on the back that can be used to hang the tub to dry!”

This bathtub comes with a mesh sling to cradle your newborn, this can be removed once they get a little older. You are then left with a cushioned seat that supports babies learning to sit. Then, once they are sitting unaided you can remove the seat to reveal a spacious bath for your baby to have a good old splash around in.

With a handy drain plug and a swivel hook for hanging on the shower head or towel rack, the Skip Hop Moby Smart Sling 3-Stage Tub really is a smart solution.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £45

7. John Lewis & Partners Deluxe Bath Baby Bath

Best for value

Age suitability: Birth to 5 years

Fuss-free and one of the best baby bathtubs out there. Lightweight and easy to carry around. It has a drain plug for easy emptying, John Lewis Anyday get it right and at a competitive price.

Reasonably priced, this little white bath, does what it says on the tin. Suitable from birth, it’s a secure place to wash your baby, and there’s even a ledge to keep your sponge and carry handles to make it easy to move around from room to room.

Dad-of-two, Lee says; “Considering how fast babies grow I just needed a sturdy basic baby bath. This one ticks all the boxes and the drainage plug is really practical. ”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £10

8. Munchkin White Hot Inflatable Duck Tub

Best for fun in the tub

Age suitability: 6 months to 2 years

An inflatable rubber duck bath. If that doesn’t make bath time fun we’re not sure what will. The great thing about this is it deflates and is easy to fold up and pack away – perfect for travelling.

The textured surface helps prevent slipping and a contoured headrest makes washing hair easy and it has a drain, to make emptying a breeze. And the white-hot safety disc tells you when the water’s too hot. Though, please remember that this is not a thermometer. And the use of a bath thermometer and the classic elbow test are still recommended. With over 3,000 reviews, this inflatable duck has 4.6 stars out of 5 and has an Amazon choice’ recommendation. Many buyers were impressed with the quality and size.

Mum-of-one, Victoria says; “Best purchase I’ve ever had for my baby amongst other things. And, it’s quite sturdy once it’s inflated. It’s also big, covers over a quarter of adult size bath tub. I feel it’s safe and cute. My one year old daughter loves it, she’s been obsessed with ducks. “

VIEW AT AMAZON | £11.68

9. Aqua Scale baby bath and scales

Best for newborns

Age suitability: Birth to 4 years

Scales and a thermometer, double winner. In those first few months of newborn stages knowing your baby’s weight at any given moment is the parenting Holy Grail. Any parent will tell you a baby’s weight is constantly needed. At every Health Visitor appointment, Drs appointment, checking the car seat is in the right position, if they’re gaining weight with breastfeeding etc. And this clever bath weighs your baby in the tub – with or without water and it’s precise, plus it has a built-in thermometer to let you know the bath water is ready.

Though, we recommend always double-checking the water temperature with your hand to ensure that it’s right for your baby’s comfort and safety. If you are in any doubt, use a reliable thermometer for accuracy.

One reviewer rates it 4 stars and says; “We bought this as one of our babies was having reflux issues and we wanted to monitor his weight more closely between midwife visits. We found the scales were very accurate and always within an ounce of the midwife’s.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £70

10. ClevaBath Baby Sink Bath

Best for safe sink baths

Age suitability: Birth to 24 months

As best baby bathtubs go, this is made from soft flexible silicone this is not a regular baby bath, it’s cleverly designed like a collapsible concertina style, with extendable arms to fit over a standard sink. And there’s an adjustable baby bump to help prop your little one up, and it collapses down for super easy storage.

Mum-of-one, Kailla says; “My favourite thing about this, was no bending or sore knees . I used this in our kitchen sink and it was a perfect height for me. And, the tub collapses nice and flat which makes it ideal to take with you when staying at relatives, or if you are short on storage. When expanded, it fits nicely in the sink and works well using the sink’s own walls to hold the water.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £31.99

Video of the Week: