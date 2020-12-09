We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After the first wave of coronavirus forced families to homeschool children, many parents and children alike are worried that if there is a third wave of coronavirus in the new year, schools will close again in the UK.

Now, the worry has increased as the government is allowing some schools to close early for Christmas and many have concerns over whether schools will close again if coronavirus cases in the UK continue to rise and there is a January lockdown, like the first national lockdown in England.

Earlier this year, along with all non-essential businesses closing and many people forced to work from home, schools across the country went virtual and many parents had to look for homeschooling advice to help teach children their school curriculum as normal, outside the classroom. For many pupils, this was as much of a success as it could have been but for others, it seriously impacted their education.

A report from the Sutton Trust revealed that almost 60 per cent of privately educated pupils received online lessons every day and 60 percent of private school students, along with over 30 percent of state-school students from affluent areas, had an online platform to receive work. However, The Sutton Trust reported some serious failings in other areas as privately educated pupils were twice as likely to have online daily lessons than state-school educated children, and in the most deprived schools around the country, 15 percent of teachers reported that more than one in three of their students wouldn’t have suitable access to an electronic device for virtual learning.

So now, after the UK’s second lockdown has come to an end and we’re looking ahead to 2021, will talks of another lockdown affect schools in the future?

Will schools close again in the UK as coronavirus cases rise?

It’s good news for most, as schools are unlikely to close again in the UK in the coming weeks even under the harshest localised lockdown restrictions.

The government updated their guidance at the beginning of December to reflect this and has stated, “It continues to be the aim that pupils in all year groups remain in school full-time throughout the autumn term.”

It comes just as England exits a second national lockdown where schools were told to stay open up until the Christmas holidays, as a result of the widespread educational inequalities unearthed during the first lockdown and an emphasis on education. A report from the London School of Economics released in November reiterates the need for this and says that the benefits of keeping schools open during the second lockdown were “greater than the risk of increased transmission among school communities” during the second lockdown. They also cited evidence from Germany that school reopenings are not associated with an increased risk of infection.

Sandra McNally, Director of the Education and Skills Programme at CEP, and Jo Blanden from the London School of Economics both said in the report that closing schools also has a huge impact on parents and their ability to work.

“Many parents struggled with the additional burden of full-time childcare and supervising home learning when schools closed in March. Evidence from surveys in lockdown indicate that working parents struggled to cope with these new demands, and that women were more likely to lose their jobs or be furloughed. When fathers reduced their work, they did a greater share of childcare than usual, although women still did the lion’s share of the extra work. Moreover, during the spring lockdown, 45% of mothers’ work hours and 26% of fathers’ were simultaneously spent taking care of children. Consequently, there were large declines in mental health among those with young children.

“Overall, school closures have obvious adverse effects on children – which are large in magnitude – and also have a wider effect on family life which further hinders mental health, work, and general resilience. The costs of further closure should not be underestimated. Indeed, a recent commentary in Science states that ‘If communities prioritize suppressing viral spread in other social gatherings, then children can go to school.’ This is what the government is trying to achieve, and it should continue this path.”

With experts backing the government’s decision to keep schools open, even if there are more lockdowns to come, schools probably won’t close again in the UK because of coronavirus.

Why are schools not closing?

Despite evidence suggesting that half of schools in England and Northern Ireland have had to send ‘bubbles’ of pupils home due to coronavirus, schools are not closing because of the devastating impact it would have on educating young people in the UK. As any parent who helped teachers with home-schooling over the first lockdown will know, what they learn at home is not going to be the same as what they would learn at school. While some parents have flourished with home-schooling their children, data from the Sutton Trust report suggests that others have really struggled.

But it’s not only that, as learning time in all schools dramatically dropped during lockdown, according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies. Primary school students, on average, spent 25% less time learning on a typical school day during lockdown than before it. This means that their standard 6 hour school day was reduced to 4.5 hours and so children missed out on essential learning time. The same was said for secondary schools, where there was an even bigger difference, as students went from learning for 6.6 hours a day to just 4.5 hours during the lockdown. Joined with existing research that shows extra learning time leads to better educational results, this is particularly worrying for those children set to take exams in the coming year.

Missing out on learning time means that some parts of the curriculum, which are included in GCSE and A-level exams by law, won’t be covered in class and so children will be forced to teach themselves from their own textbooks and online resources provided by the school, which has undoubtedly had mixed results over the last six months.