With only 28 days till Christmas, Amazon has already begun spoiling festive candle lovers with their latest Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set.
With everyone’s favourite holiday approaching, we’re sure you’ve already begun making your Santa wish lists.
This thoughtful gift set – for a loved one, or yourself – is the perfect way to keep any home feeling fresh and clean.
The Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set from Amazon features a 65-75 hour burn time for the medium jar candle, 20-30 hours for the small jar candle, and 15 hours for the adorable votive candle.
The scents include Christmas Magic; Angel’s Wings; Snow in Love, Sparkling Cinnamon, Evergreen Mist, Warm Cashmere, All is Bright, Spiced Orange; wick trimmer; Fanciful Forest IllumaLid; votive holder.
Yankee Candle Gift set –
£72 £28 (SAVE £44) | Amazon
A hand-picked assortment of 8 Christmas-scented candles and accessories to lets you make a fragrant, festive atmosphere in your home. This candle set, which comes in an ivory box with twinkling stars, is guaranteed to bring Christmas cheer.
Yankee Candle Snowflake Cookie – Was
£24.99 £15.99 (SAVE £9) | Amazon
Large jar candles are perfect for making a new Christmas traditions that will be sure to impress with pretty holiday cookies dipped in sugary pink icing.
Snowflake Cookie by Yankee Candles is a best-seller for a reason: it boasts a room-filling scent and a candle burn time of up to 150 hours.
Yankee Candle Snow In Love –
£24.99 £15.99 (SAVE £9) | Amazon
With it’s blend of creamy, warming woods and wintry powder freshness, Snow in Love comes in a classic glass jar with a lid to protect its adoring fragrance.
Yankee Candle Christmas Magic –
£24.99 £15.99 (SAVE £9) | Amazon
With undertones of birch and eucalyptus, traditional Christmas scents like balsam and pine get a refined makeover with Yankee Candle’s Christmas Magic scented large jar.
Yankee Candle Christmas Garland-
£24.99 £15.99 (SAVE £9) | Amazon
‘Tis the season for giving,’ they say. This lush aroma of fresh-cut pine boughs and zesty cranberries fill Yankee Candle Christmas Garland.
There are also plenty of discounts on Yankee Candle products already available at Boots, allowing you to pick up some Yankee Candle Sleep Diffusers, which can help anyone who is suffering from insomnia or needs to fix an irregular sleep routine.
Tesco’s Black Friday Yankee Candle deals have also arrived, allowing shoppers to save up to half-price on the fragrance of their choice. The beautiful collection captures the spirit of the season; Clubcard holders can save a huge 50% off the RRP of £50 and get this package for just £25.