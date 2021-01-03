We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Being vegan is great for the planet and for your health, but sometimes mealtime inspiration can be tricky. If you're in the market for new ideas we have you covered with this array of new and upcoming vegan cookbooks.

Veganism has become an increasingly popular diet choice. People choose a vegan diet for all sorts of reasons, it could be for health reasons, the environment, for the animals or all of the above. You might choose to limit your meat intake and be a flexi-vegan, or just looking for a change. But whatever your motivation cutting out meat and dairy can be a real challenge, especially if you are used to cooking with them.

There are heaps of new vegan foods on the market, but these too can be a little boggling if you don’t know what to do with them! We find cookbooks are a fantastic resource and source of inspiration. They can help you to experiment with new ingredients, and to make nutritious meals with lots of variety.

Here are the best vegan cookbooks that we are most looking forward to delving into for 2021, plus some old trusties that we often return to.

These books are a fantastic resource for tasty and nutritious meal inspiration for a plant-based diet and vegan recipes. So whether you are dabbling in a plant-based diet, or already a fully fledges vegan there is a title you will love. Dig in!

Best vegan and plant-based cookbooks for 2021

Vegan Savvy: The Expert’s Guide to Nutrition on a Plant-Based Diet by Azmina Govindji

Price: £12.99

Author Azmina Govindji is an award-winning dietitian, so you are in safe hands with this book. Changing your diet can be a nightmare for your nutrition, but these healthy recipes will get you through. The recipes have been specially created to fill you with energy and vitality. Plus it’s packed with lots of easy to digest information about nutrition and health.

Vegan Slow Cooker by Libby Silbermann

Publication date: 7th January, 2021

Price: £10

There is a misconception that vegan meals are just fancy salads, but this book is proof that vegan food can be just as hearty and filling as its meaty counterpart. Vegan Slow Cooker contains dished that the whole family will love and includes some vintage-inspired bakes, we can’t wait to try the vegan upside-down pineapple cake! Yum!

One Pot, Pan, Planet by Anna Jones

Publication date: 4th March, 2021

Price: £26

If your motivation for swapping to a vegan diet is to benefit of the environment and you love beautiful and delicious things then you need this book in your life. It’s full of informative tips and tricks for eating seasonally and reducing food waste, as well as a plethora of inventive ways to celebrate your veggies. This is probably the book launch of 2021 that we are most looking forward to.

The Plant-based Diet Revolution by Dr Alan Desmond

Publication date: 7th January, 2021

Price: £20

Dr Alan Desmond is an NHS consultant, specialising in both gastroenterology and general medicine, with twenty years of clinical experience under his belt. He has seen many of his patients benefit from a shift to a plant-based diet so collaborated with Riverford chef Bob Andrew to recreate our favourite dish with a vegan twist.

Plant Over Processed by Andrea Hannemann

Publication date: 21st January, 2021

Price: £20

This book is by Instagram star @earthyandy who lives what looks like the dream life is Hawaii with her beautiful family. Andrea’s 30-Day Plant Over Processed Challenge is designed to detox your body to introduce you to a vegan lifestyle.

Some of our favourite vegan cookbooks

Be More Vegan by Niki Webster

Price: £14.99

We love this book. It’s so informative and includes tips such as how to make vegan milk from scratch and alternatives for eggs. It’s great for the inquisitive young chef who’s interested in understanding more about a plant-based diet. And the recipes look delicious too.

Deliciously Ella Quick & Easy: Plant-based Deliciousness

Price: £25

With tonnes of healthy fast vegan recipes, this is our go-to for a simple mid-week vegan meal. As well as batch cooking if you’re the organised sort!

Greenprint by Marco Borges

Price: £18.99

If your ambition is to have a healthier diet than this plant-based diet book by Jay-z and Beyonce’s nutritionist Marco Borges might be perfect. There are 60 recipes and lots of info about nutrition.

Speedy BOSH! by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby

Price: £22

These guys have got simple vegan food down to a fine art.

