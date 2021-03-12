We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From vegan Instant Pot recipes to Instant Pot desserts, here are some of the best Instant Pot cookbooks for 2021.

Instant Pots have become extremely popular in the UK over the last few years. They are great for cutting down the cooking time of recipes and also save on the extra washing up. You can use them to make a variety of different things including yogurt, soups, a whole chicken, and even hard boil eggs.

Instant Pots have multiple functions such as slow cooking, pressure cooking, keeping food warm, sauteing, and cooking rice. All of these can be done by this one appliance.

The first Instant Pot was created in 2010 and has something of a cult following among home cooks. There are now many different models and sizes available for various requirements and kitchens. The newer models even include air fryers and WiFi connections.

As Instant Pots have so many different options and variety, their versatility can also be a little daunting. Picking up a cookbook or two can help inspire you to start using this nifty piece of kitchen equipment as most show you exactly how to use your Instant Pot and as well as providing you with plenty of suitable Instant Pot recipes too.

Best Instant Pot cookbooks

The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook: 100 Simple Recipes for Spectacular Results with Photographs of Every Step by Jeffrey Eisner

This Instant Pot cookbook is perfect if you’re looking for a simple step-by-step format to follow. It teaches you lots of different techniques for using an Instant Pot or pressure cooker and has a variety of recipes including chilli, quinoa salad, and bone broth.



AMAZON.CO.UK | £13.99

Modern Vegetarian Instant Pot Cookbook: 101 veggie and vegan recipes for your multi-cooker by Jenny Tschiesche



Jenny Tschiesche is one of the UK’s leading nutrition experts and the founder of Lunchbox Doctor. In her fourth cookbook, she shares a selection of modern vegetarian recipes to make in an Instant Pot. Recipes are suitable for vegans too.



AMAZON.CO.UK | £12.75

Instant Pot Desserts: Sweet Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker by Laurel Randolph

If you are looking to use your pot for more than just savoury suppers then give this book a try. It is one of the first dessert cookbooks to have been endorsed by the Instant Pot brand. This book includes recipes for strawberries and cream cheesecake, Tiramisu rice pudding, and peach dumplings.



AMAZON.CO.UK | £13.12

Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook: 500 Inspiring Plant-Based Recipes for Healthy Living by Mirra Reddy

Following a vegan diet can be time-consuming – due to both finding good recipes and then the time it takes to cook them. This healthy cookbook takes away some of the hassles with 500 plant-based recipes.

AMAZON.CO.UK | £8.45

Instant Pot Family Meals: 60+ Fast, Flavorful Meal for the Dinner Table by Ivy Manning

The Instant Pot is a great addition to your kitchen if you have a family to feed as it saves time and energy. This book is filled with comforting family classics such as chicken wings, fried rice, and pot pies.

AMAZON.CO.UK | £13.29

From Freezer to Cooker: 75+ Whole-Foods Freezer Meals for Slow Cookers and Instant Pots by Polly Conner and Rachel Tiemeyer



Cookbook authors Polly and Rachel combined two of their favourite time-saving kitchen hacks in this book – freezing food and Instant Pot. This ensures that no matter how time-poor you are, dinner is never more than a few minutes away. We love the photos in this cookbook.



AMAZON.CO.UK | £13.59

The Complete Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook: 550 Easy and Delicious Plant-based Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker by Nartte Benjamin

Being vegan should not mean limiting the enjoyment of delicious food. Nartte’s cookbook shows you how to integrate your Instant Pot into your vegan lifestyle. This book covers a whole variety of dishes including breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

AMAZON.CO.UK | £8.98

Milk Street Fast and Slow: Instant Pot Cooking at the Speed You Need by Christopher Kimball



Whether you need a fast 20-minute sauce or a slow roast ragu this book has you covered. It comes from the kitchen of Christopher Kimball, whose most recent cookbook won both the IACP and the James Beard Award, the only book that year to win both honors.

AMAZON.CO.UK | £24.87

The Complete Instant Pot Cookbook 1000 Recipes: For Your Pressure Cooker With Effortless And Easy Beginners Meals by Rebecca White

Over 1000 simple recipes to guide an Instant Pot beginner through how to use it to make delicious meals. With simple step-by-step instructions and delicious visuals.



AMAZON.CO.UK | £6.89

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer Cookbook For Beginners: 550 Affordable & Foolproof Everyday Recipes On A Budget by Adam Grice

If you have one of the new models of Instant Pot, which includes another cooking trend; the air fryer, then this is the Instant Pot cookbooks for you. Learn how to get the most out of it, on a budget.

AMAZON.CO.UK | £9.50