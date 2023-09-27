Bake Off fans will love this viral Nutella brownie recipe - you only need 3 ingredients and they cost less than £4 to make

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You don't need to be a Bake Off contestant to make these brownies - you only need three ingredients and 16 minutes to spare.

If you're anything like me, then you're probably used to using TikTok recipes for your dinner inspiration. From ingenious air fryer recipes to easy one-pot meals, the video-sharing platform has it all. And there's one easy baking recipe that I've noticed doing the rounds recently, and that's these three-ingredient Nutella brownies.

Just in time for the return of The Great British Bake Off, this simple dessert uses Nutella, eggs, and flour to make gooey, chocolatey brownies that take only 16 minutes to bake. Several content creators have shared their versions of the sweet treat, one of whom is Frederikke Waerens, who has amassed a huge 261,000 followers on the platform for her foodie hacks.

In the caption of her brownie video, Frederikke explains that these are her "New favourite brownie" - and it looks like they're popular with her followers too, as the video has over four million views. If you're looking for one of the best chocolate brownie recipes out there, that's also easy and cheap to make, then this one's for you...

How to make Nutella brownies

Ingredients

450g Nutella

3 eggs

85g plain flour

Optional: 75g chocolate chips

Method

Preheat the oven to 175C Whisk together the Nutella and eggs, before sifting and folding in the flour Then, add the chocolate chips if you are using them Pour the mixture into a tin lined with baking parchment Bake for 16 minutes at 175C

Frederikke's followers were impressed with this recipe, with one viewer commenting, "That looks soooo good," while another wrote, "this has to be the best desert I’ve ever seen".

And we're pretty impressed too, because we've done the maths and this batch of brownies cost less than £4 to make. Eggs usually cost 25p each in British supermarket - meaning you'll be spending 75p for this recipe - and if you don't already have plain flour in your cupboard, a 1.5kg bag retails for less than 80p at most supermarkets.

The Nutella is the ingredient that boosts the price up of these brownies, often retailing for 70p per 100g at the supermarket. However, if you want to keep costs even lower you could use a cheaper brand of chocolate hazelnut spread.

We've got plenty more baking hacks fro you to try - these air fryer cinnamon doughnuts cost less than £2 to make, or, if you're after something savoury, these three-ingredient sausage rolls promise to be 'better than Greggs'.