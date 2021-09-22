Where is Bake Off filmed in 2021 and is it filmed in one day?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the beloved Channel 4 baking show returns to our screens, many are wondering where is Bake Off filmed in 2021?

Us cake devotees and biscuit lovers have been counting down the days to the start of Bake Off 2021. And it seems our patience has paid off with the show back and better than ever.

But it seems that this year’s bake-off contestants aren’t the only new addition to the series, with the location of that familiar white tent having recently moved to a new filming venue too.

Where is Bake off filmed 2021?

Great British Bake Off 2021 is filmed on the grounds of the Down Hall Hotel in Essex.

The famous white tent is pitched within the 110 acres of parkland that belongs to the luxury county house hotel. And the series has been filmed here since July 2020.

Bake off was previously filmed in Welford Park – a stately house estate based in Berkshire. But the show moved to its new location last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside Down Hall Hotel: the new Bake off filming location

Down Hall is a luxury county house hotel based in the village of Hatfield Heath, just on the Hertfordshire and Essex border.

The hotel boasts a spa and stunning grounds to explore. Plus 98 bedrooms for guests to stay at that are “individually designed and reflect the grandeur, elegance and character of this historic property.”

Indeed, the hotel has a rich history dating back to the 17th century. This is when it was a simple Tudor house owned by poet Matthew Prior.

Over the years it’s been a school, an antiques business and a conference centre. But since 1986 it has been operating as a four star hotel and wedding venue. And is famously where the late Jade Goody wed her husband Jack Tweed in 2009.

Now of course it’s famous for being the Bake Off filming location. And contestants taking part in the 2021 series were all put up in the hotel during filming.

You can stay at one of their rooms, with classic rooms starting from £160 a night. But you’ll have to fork out £599-a-night if you opt for the master suite.

When was Bake off filmed 2021?

Filming for Bake Off took place between May and July 2021.

During this time the UK was still following the government’s roadmap out of lockdown and so Covid safety measures had to be followed.

GBBO host Matt Lucas told Lorraine back in May that presenters, contestants and production crew had to form a social bubble during these months.

“Like last year, we’re going into a bubble – we’re all self-isolating and getting tested and then we’re going into Covid-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts,” he said.

To comply with these covid guidelines, everyone involved in the show had to stay at Down Hall for six weeks. And it seems like they had a lot of fun doing so.

The Sun reported that judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, plus hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas would join contestants and staff at the bar nightly.

“Some nights we all went to the hotel bar and there was music playing and we carried on partying,” a source told the paper.

Matt Lucas was also said to have hosted a quiz. Whilst Noel Fielding and his wife Lliana Bird allegedly put on a festival for staff and show members.

Is Bake Off filmed in one day?

No the Great British Bake Off is not filmed in one day.

Filming in 2021 took place over six weeks and followed a continuous schedule of two days on set with a two-day break in between.

Contestants, judges and hosts are known to work long hours during filming days. With Mr Hollywood recently revealing that a 12 hour shoot was something of a “short day” on set.

“We try and get together as much as we can but sometimes we’re shattered,” he added during a Bake Off press conference. “If it’s been a really late one we’re all just saying, ‘I’m going to get room service.”

In pre-Covid times, contestants were only required to attend the Bake Off tent at the weekend. And so would remain at home during the week.