Aldi shoppers are going crazy for this ‘unreal’ 99p treat

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi shoppers are going crazy for a tasty Valentine’s Day treat – which is only 99p.

As part of the low-cost supermarket’s special Valentine’s Day range of romance-themed foods, Aldi has pushed the boat out to make garlic bread lovers happy.

It comes after M&S launched their Disney-inspired Valentine’s Day dine-in meal for two .

A heart-shaped version of their mini garlic bread, which tastes so good it’s previously been likened to Domino’s, is among the popular items being snapped up by loved-up shoppers.

The insanely affordable side dish would go perfectly with Aldi garlic and herb dip which also tastes as good as the famous Domino’s sauce.

An image of boxes of the 99p garlic bread box was first shared on a popular Facebook group, and over 2,000 shoppers have since commented.

One excited foodie wrote, ‘Cuteeee. For your love of garlic bread,’ and tagged a friend.

Another shopper put, ‘Definitely would give to you if we still lived together #wifeyforlifey’ and a third added, ‘Jesus it looks incredible! Gaaaaarlic.’

And Aldi has since uploaded a snap of the dish to their Instagram and encouraged shoppers to tag their other half. It is captioned, ‘Heart-Shaped Garlic Bread is definitely the way to our hearts. Who will you give a piece of yours to? In store 10th Feb!’

Among other items on sale as part of its range include steaks, heart-shaped chicken ‘love’ nuggets and love heart cupcakes.

But it doesn’t end there, Aldi’s full Valentine’s Day menu can be found in supermarkets now. If you’re shopping in-store, check out this genius Aldi checkout hack which will change the way you shop forever.

There’s the Specially Selected Scottish Salmon En Croûtes. These delicious pastries are a fast way to impress your Valentine with their tasty Chardonnay, Dill & West Country Cheddar sauce.

Video of the Week

Meanwhile, if you want to stock up on non-edible Valentine’s Gifts the supermarket has a wide range of beautiful blooms that you could easily pop in your basket to surprise that special someone and even a Jo Malone inspired range of romantic candles.

You’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on Aldi’s less-than-a-quid dinner must have because we reckon they’re going to sell out fast with a price like that!