We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has regained its crown for being Britain's cheapest supermarket.

Aldi has been crowned Britain’s cheapest supermarket by Which? after knocking rival Lidl off the top spot.

The battle of the cheapest shop is one that pushes supermarkets to offer competitive prices when it comes to staple and indulgent foods to tempt shoppers to part with their cash. But despite Cadbury teaming up with Tesco for an unbelievable Creme Egg bargain, it’s failed to rank top.

Lockdown has left more households with less income to spend, Britain’s battle to become the cheapest supermarket is more important than ever.

Earlier this year, retail giant Aldi lost its crown as the only cheapest supermarket in the UK, as one of its biggest competitors, Lidl, took the joint top spot. Now Aldi has regained its crown beating the likes of Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said, “We know that demand for great quality products at unbeatable prices has never been higher. That is why we are investing in Britain by opening new stores and creating new ways to shop with us.

“With the uncertainty that so many of us are facing, it is no surprise that price is top of shoppers’ agendas, which is why our clear promise to customers is so important – we are proud to be Britain’s lowest-priced supermarket and we always will be.”

In beating Lidl, the German retailer received a five-star rating for value for money and a 73% overall score for satisfaction, in an annual Which? report and earlier this month shoppers shared a genius Aldi hack that will change the way you shop forever.

Harry Rose, at Which explained, “Many households have felt the pinch during the pandemic and value for money was the most important factor when shopping in-store in our annual supermarket survey, which explains why Aldi came out on top.

“Online supermarkets have also been a lifeline for many people during the pandemic and while Sainsbury’s rose to the challenge by massively increasing its delivery capacity, Ocado’s reputation took a hit after the scale of demand meant it stopped accepting new customers and shut down its app at the height of lockdown.”

Shoppers were asked to rate their shopping experience in a range of categories such as in-store appearance, layout, quality of produce, availability of online delivery slots, and ultimately value for money.

Video of the Week

We previously reported how Asda and Sainsbury’s were upping the price of their delivery slots back in November.

Aldi received mediocre ratings across all other categories – including two stars for layout and three stars for quality of its own-labelled products, but it was the price which customers considered the most important when choosing where to do their big shop.

Meanwhile, Ocado fell to joint-fifth place alongside Waitrose and Morrisons.