Aldi confirms HUGE change to online delivery that will upset thousands of shoppers

Aldi has scrapped the online home delivery service of its Specialbuys, as well as its wine and spirits, in order to keep their 'prices low', a spokesperson for the discount supermarket chain has confirmed.

As the cost-of-living crisis rages on, low-cost grocery stores like Aldi have become an absolute lifesaver for families across the nation.

The German supermarket chain was named the second cheapest supermarket after Lidl in 2022 and is best known for offering affordable prices, friendly service, and a streamlined shopping experience. It has also gained an unlikely reputation for its impressive booze section, with some of Aldi's best wines receiving gold, silver, and bronze medals from prestigious wine competitions like the International Wine Challenge (IWC) (opens in new tab)

Just last month, a savvy TikTok influencer discovered a Laurent-Perrier Champagne dupe at Aldi for an unbeatable £8.99.

With so much fanfare surrounding its alcohol section, Aldi's decision to end the online home delivery service of its wine and spirits range has (understandably!) taken customers by surprise. The no-frills supermarket has also stopped the online delivery of its Specialbuys, which include its garden, home, DIY, baby & toddler, toys, electricals, health and beauty, and sports and leisure departments.

In a statement to the Grocer (opens in new tab), an Aldi spokesperson said the following: "We keep our prices low by being the most efficient retailer in Britain and we have therefore taken the decision to stop selling wine and spirits online for home delivery from later this month.

"We will also stop selling our Specialbuys online for home delivery later this year. We are working with our colleagues to understand the impact of this change for our people. This will involve exploring different options for our colleagues across Aldi."

When the scrapping of Aldi's Specialbuys and wine and spirits' online delivery service comes into effect, customers will only be able to avail of the supermarket's 'Click and Collect' service for its groceries.

According to the Sun (opens in new tab), the company no longer needs to operate an online business after seeing a huge spike in business in recent months. Aldi reported that it enjoyed its most successful Christmas ever last week, with sales rising by 26% in December to £1.4 billion.

