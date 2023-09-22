Aldi is bringing back its Le Creuset dupe Pumpkin casserole dishes for under £17 and here’s when to buy them

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi's dupe Le Creuset pumpkin casserole dishes are back just in time for stew and soup season and we've found out the exact date to snap one up for your autumn family meals. Fair warning - they're available in-store only.

Shoppers looking for the perfect pumpkin decor for their homes after following the latest TikTok trends will be delighted to know what the low-cost supermarket is bringing back its popular pumpkin casserole dishes.

Ideal for whipping up hearty soups recipes, stews, casseroles, or cottage pie, the stoneware hot pot is available in a choice of burnt orange or earthy cream to add an autumnal touch to any kitchen.

Topped with a decorative pumpkin stalk that doubles as a sturdy and stylish handle, shoppers can dish up delights for their family with ease this autumn.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Suitable for oven use, Aldi’s latest kitchen must-have is designed to maximise deliciousness, with a tight-fitting lid to ensure all the flavours stay sealed in with an impressive 2.2L capacity.

This year it's £3 cheaper. Mum-of-three, Jasmine bought the same pot last year from Aldi for £19.99 and tells us; "Sometimes I pour cooked food into it just for the look - when it's on the table it just looks so cute."

And better still, Aldi shoppers can save themselves more than a whopping £250 compared to similar products: save a whopping £23.01 on the price of Next's version of the Pumpkin Casserole Dish (RRP £40 at Next.co.uk) and Le Creuset's Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole dish costs ( RRP £269 at lecreuset.co.uk) - saving Aldi shoppers £252.01.

But if you've got your eye on one, you'd better be quick as they're available in stores from 28th September, priced at £16.99, and can be picked up in-store in the Special Buys aisle but only while stocks last.

For more food news, there's a game-changing sausage roll maker on sale in B&M, and Pret's new Autumn hot food menu 2023 has landed and we're so ready for it.