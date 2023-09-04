This 'game-changing' sausage roll maker is on sale in B&M - but fans are divided

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

B&M fans are going wild for this sausage roll maker - and it's set to be this season's must have kitchen gadget but Greggs fans are divided.

Just when you'd worked out how to make sausage rolls in your air-fryer, someone has only gone and invented an actual sausage roll maker - and it's a game-changer.

Forget having to clean your air fryer, or queue to grab one of your favourite vegan, pork or vegetarian sausage rolls, now you can rustle up some of the flaky pastry favourites from the comfort and convenience of your own home.

If you want to try air-fryer sausage rolls, here's a round up of the best air fryers.

B&M is selling its own Heat & Eat Sausage Roll Maker - it's easy to use but fans had better be quick as they're flying off the shelves.

(Image credit: B&M)

The device which costs £20, has automatic temperature control so your sausage rolls will be cooked to Great British Bake Off winning perfection and can be used to make either sweet or savoury creations.

A special indicator light will let you know when the gadget is at the right temperature to use and its non-stick coated plates mean its easy to use and clean. It also has a cool touch handle to prevent any nasty accidents.

And fan's can't get hold of it quicker after B&M shared news of its arrival on its official Facebook page. It wrote, "This Sausage roll maker is a game changer if you've EVER fancied making one at home!

"It's so easy to use and makes the most delicious sausage rolls - and it'll cost a fraction of the price once you start! Who should make you one of these?!"

And more than 2,000 fans have started tagging their friends in the post.

One fan wrote, "I've found a gadget we haven't got!! Birthday present sorted"

Another fan put, "Here is my Christmas request earlier than expected but the page knows what I want and it's that."

While a third commented, "Game changer" for perfecting sausage rolls.

(Image credit: B&M)

But some shoppers have pointed out, "Too much waste. Easy to make in the air fryer."

Another warned, "Surely the air fryer does the same job another un needed contraption to clutter the worktops"

And a third added, "The main problem with this is after you've bought the pastry sheet and the sausage mix... You'd have spent more than it'd cost to get 4 sausage rolls anywhere else."

Love it or hate it, we all know someone who will thank you for buying it!

If you want to know how to make sausage rolls, or want to spice up your baking game, try this bloody Mary sausage rolls recipe or twisty sausage rolls recipe.