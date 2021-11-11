We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is declared the winner of the 'Christmas advert war' with a hilariously 'savage' dig at M&S.

Aldi has been declared winner of the ‘Christmas advert war’ after fans spotted its hilarious dig at M&S following its controversial Caterpillar cake row.

The low-cost supermarket launched its Christmas advert for 2021 and fans feared Kevin the Carrot had been replaced by Ebanana Scrooge in A Christmas Carrot.

But while Kevin remains the star of the supermarket, and his plush toy is expected to go on sale soon, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a detail at the start of the animation that Aldi has seemingly aimed at rival supermarket M&S – and it’s has left them feeling joyful.

Cuthbert the Caterpillar – of Aldi Cuthbert v M&S Colin – can be seen being arrested by two lemon police officers.

One fan tweeted, ‘Cuthbert the caterpillar getting arrested in the Aldi Christmas advert is super patter,’ and circled the detail on the advert in case anyone missed it.

One shopper suggested that Aldi win the Christmas advert war, telling their followers, ‘Aldi win the Christmas advert war, just for Cuthbert’s cameo – being carted off in handcuffs #freecuthbert’#KevinTheCarrot.’

Another agreed, tweeting, ‘Marcus Radishford’ and Cuthbert the Caterpillar being taken off in hand cuffs Aldi you win.’

And a third added, ‘Aldi has won Christmas this year… Poor Cuthbert being taken away by those bitter lemons.’

Others were delighted with the inclusion of Cuthbert, following the legal action taken against them by M&S over copyright claims of Colin the Caterpillar. It was Cuthbert removed from shelves amid the dispute before he was temporarily re-instated.

One happy shopper wrote, ‘Cuthbert Caterpillar getting arrested at the beginning Well played Aldi, well played.’

Another fan added, ‘I’ve got a lot of time for Cuthbert the Caterpillar getting arrested in the background of the new Aldi Christmas ad.’

And another pleased consumer praised its creators, ‘Check out Cuthbert getting arrested in the background! I aspire to be as savage a marketer as Aldi.’

When is the Aldi Christmas advert on?

Fans of Aldi can expect to see the Aldi Christmas advert on TV at 7.15pm on ITV tonight (Thursday, 11th November 2021) during the Emmerdale ad-break.

Following its premiere it will be viewed on national television and online.

It is a Dickensian-style take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, and follows the story of Christmas loathing Ebanana Scrooge, who is reminded of the joys of the festive season by Kevin the Carrot.

If you haven’t yet seen the Aldi Christmas advert you can watch it in full here…

Which Christmas advert is your favourite? – But before you decide don’t forget to check out M&S advert that features two very famous celebrities, and John Lewis’ seasonal offering, – enjoy!