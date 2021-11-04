The M&S Christmas advert features two VERY famous British celebs

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S Christmas advert features two VERY famous British celebs and shoppers have fallen in love with the animation.

The battle of the best Christmas advert 2021 is here and after John Lewis released its seasonal alien offering, rival supermarket chain M&S has brought out its family favourite Percy Pig plus two special stars.

Just when we thought we couldn’t get enough of Percy, from Percy Pig biscuits to Percy Pig Crispy bars, the supermarket has gone beyond our childhood wishes and brought him to life for the very first time ahead of his 30th birthday next year.

And they’ve enlisted in two big celebrity names to add an extra sparkle of Christmas magic.

Percy, voiced by Tom Holland, is awakened in the dead of night by the magic of the Christmas fairy played by Dawn French.

He excitedly explores the London Stratford Foodhall discovering all the magic M&S Food has to offer this Christmas – from the Collection Golden Blond Christmas Pudding to Delicate Smoked Salmon.

The campaign launched with a 60-second advert following a social campaign to tease the voice of Percy #whoispercypig.

And the revelation behind both Percy and the fairy has been warmly welcomed.

One viewer tweeted, ‘Best yet. Love Dawn French!! xxx.’

After hearing Spiderman star Tom Holland’s voiceover as Percy, another fan begged, ‘Can Percy now become SPIDERPIG…….. PLEEEAAAASSSEEEE 😍😍😍😍’.

And a third shopper added, ‘Your Christmas adverts so so beautiful, festive and full of magical happiness. Thank you 🙏🏻 💖💖💖.’

If you haven’t yet seen the first advert you can watch it below…

And if a bit like after eating Christmas dinner, it’s left you wanting more, then fear not, for M&S has filmed seven further installments, where you can see Percy exploring the different food products from now until the New Year.

The adverts will be shown during family-age slots and it’s bound to be a big hit with the kids and grownups alike.

Sharry Cramond, Director of Marketing for M&S Food, said, “The M&S Christmas Food range this year is better than ever and who better to tell customers about our delicious Christmas food range than the national treasure and much-loved M&S icon himself, Percy Pig.

“Of course, he couldn’t have just any voice and having Tom Holland give Percy Pig his first words is about as exciting as it gets. Added to that the voice of the one and only Dawn French as the Christmas fairy – it’s the stuff of Christmas dreams!!”

And as an extra little Christmas gift, M&S will be releasing some iconic Percy Pig carrier bags.

The store teased the advert on its Instagram uploading a snap from the ad along with an irresistible treat, M&S captioned it, ‘Get you someone who looks at our golden blond Christmas pudding like Percy does😍. Swipe to see deliciousness.’

To view all the Christmas treats M&S has to offer visit M&S Christmas food and see what you love like Percy!