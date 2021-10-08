We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nestlé has indicated to Quality Street fans that there could be a shortage of chocolate treats over Christmas after the chocolatier admitted it was experiencing an issue with its supply chain.

Millions of the tubs and boxes of Quality Street chocolates are sold each year – as Christmas chocolates are often considered to be some of the best Christmas food, up there with the turkey and roast potatoes.

The warning follows the news that Nestlé has just launched a brand new Quality Street sweet to mark the confectionary mix’s 85th birthday.

This year, many households could struggle to secure themselves a tub of treats if the chronic shortage of HGV drivers continues or worsens.

Mark Schneider, the chief executive of Nestlé, told the BBC that the company is working hard to make sure products made it onto shelves this winter, but he wouldn’t commit to guaranteeing that the chocolate would be still on shelves this Christmas.

“Like other businesses, we are seeing some labour shortages and some transportation issues but it’s our UK team’s top priority to work constructively with retailers to supply them,” he said.

When asked whether he could guarantee Quality Street would be in the shops this Christmas he replied, “We are working hard.”

Factors including global bottlenecks with shipping have also played a part in the Nestlé Quality Street shortage.

Nestlé, which also makes the likes of Aero and KitKat, is the world’s largest producer of dairy products – and works with hundreds of thousands of farmers around the world with millions of cows.