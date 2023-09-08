Costa Coffee urgent recall of these 4 sandwiches and wraps as they’re deemed ‘unsafe to eat’ - have you bought any?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Costa Coffee has issued an urgent recall of several of its popular sandwiches and wraps after they were deemed 'unsafe to eat' by the Food Standards Agency.

The coffee shop chain, which recently launched its 2023 autumn menu, has told customers 'do not eat' some of its sandwich and wrap selection due to the "possible presence of small stones which could pose a choking hazard".

The recall comes after Asda, Sainsbury's and Aldi joined Tesco in issuing an urgent recall on these popular pastry rolls and pies and Tesco issued a Free From recall.

The retailer issued a recall notice with the alert which affects four products - two wraps and two sandwiches - and asked customers to check to see if they have bought any.

The notice reads, "Customer safety is paramount importance to Costa and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously.

"We are completing a recall of the following products sue to the possible presence of small stones which could pose a choking hazard."

"We are advising customers not to consume these products" it added.

Customers can return the affected items to their nearest store for a full refund. Only the following listed products are affected;

Costa Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap - Use By 06 SEP - 08 SEP (inclusive)

Costa Southern Fried Chicken Wrap - Use By 06 SEP - 08 SEP (inclusive)

Costa Chicken Salad Sandwich - Use By SEP - 08 SEP (inclusive)

Costa BLT Sandwich - Use By SEP - 08 SEP (inclusive)

(Image credit: Costa Coffee)

Costa advises, "If you have bought the above products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. If you would like any further information, please contact Costa on 0333 003 5883.'

The Food Standard's Agency (FSA) issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food. In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.

