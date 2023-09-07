McDonald’s excites fans by adding 6 new items to its menu as Monopoly ‘double peel’ returns - and #4 cools us down nicely
Fans of the fast-food chain have a double celebration to look forward to
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
McDonald's has shaken up its food and drink menu by introducing six new items, as it brings back the Monopoly 'double peel' promotion.
The fast-food chain has delighted fans with the news that it has added six new items - including two Cadbury Flake McFlurry's and a Caramel Waffle latte.
But foodies will have to be quick to snap them up, as five of the six new items are only available until October 17. Only the Caramel latte is available for longer, which will be on sale until October 31.
It comes after McDonald's, who has these toys in its Happy Meals, announced it was making four changes to its burger recipe and axed nine popular menu items earlier this year and coincides with the return of its Monopoly 'double peel' promotion.
McDonald's shared the menu updates with fans, asking them to name their "don't miss menu item".
What's your don't miss menu item 🤔 pic.twitter.com/N1DskFI4qSSeptember 7, 2023
And fan's can't wait. One tweeted, "Super excited!!"
Another fan put, "It's the best day of my life. McDonald's Monopoly is back, along with the Big Tasty!!"
While a third fan added, "I’m most certainly am ready."
But not every fan is happy with the selection - one begged, "When is the chicken legend coming back?" followed by crying emoji. And another fan urged, "Bring back the cheese melt dippers."
To make room for the new items, McDonald's has been forced to axe its McCrispy Deluxe, BBQ Quarter Pounder Cheese, BBQ Double Quarter Pounder Cheese, Cheesy Garlic Bites, Cheesy Garlic Bites Sharebox, Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry and Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry.
McDonald's limited new menu items
- Big Tasty - £5.89 burger / £7.49 meal
- Big Tasty with bacon - £6.69 burger / £8.29 meal
- Cadbury Flake McFlurry - £1.99 / £1.49 mini
- Cadbury Flake Raspberry McFlurry - £1.99 / £1.49 mini
- Mozzarella Dippers - £2.29 for 3 or £6.49 for sharebox 9-pieces
- Caramel Waffle latte - £2.69
Speaking about the Monopoly game return, McDonald's tweeted, "The day has arrived... it's time to get peeling and winning because the MONOPOLY game at McDonald’s is BACK! Who's ready to play?"
The day has arrived... it's time to get peeling and winning because the MONOPOLY game at McDonald’s is BACK! 🥳🙌Who's ready to play? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZzlBrq9iJbSeptember 6, 2023
Fans can be in with the chance of winning free menu items, meals, electronic gadgets, cars and also £100,000 - terms and conditions apply.
In other food news we've shared a handy seasonal food calendar, as well as recipes for Joe Wicks' chicken pie and Mary Berry's chocolate cake.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
10 tips for handling the class WhatsApp (and #7 is a hard relate)
From blue tick tricks to leaving the breakout group's breakout group, Natalie Brown covers the basics
By Natalie Brown Published
-
Jack Whitehall welcomes first child with girlfriend Roxy Horner giving fans first glimpse of their baby and hilarious nod to how fatherhood's changed him
The comedian has become a dad for the first time as he welcomes a baby girl
By Selina Maycock Published