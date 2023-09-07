McDonald’s excites fans by adding 6 new items to its menu as Monopoly ‘double peel’ returns - and #4 cools us down nicely

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

McDonald's has shaken up its food and drink menu by introducing six new items, as it brings back the Monopoly 'double peel' promotion.

The fast-food chain has delighted fans with the news that it has added six new items - including two Cadbury Flake McFlurry's and a Caramel Waffle latte.

But foodies will have to be quick to snap them up, as five of the six new items are only available until October 17. Only the Caramel latte is available for longer, which will be on sale until October 31.

It comes after McDonald's, who has these toys in its Happy Meals, announced it was making four changes to its burger recipe and axed nine popular menu items earlier this year and coincides with the return of its Monopoly 'double peel' promotion.

McDonald's shared the menu updates with fans, asking them to name their "don't miss menu item".

What's your don't miss menu item 🤔 pic.twitter.com/N1DskFI4qSSeptember 7, 2023 See more

And fan's can't wait. One tweeted, "Super excited!!"

Another fan put, "It's the best day of my life. McDonald's Monopoly is back, along with the Big Tasty!!"

While a third fan added, "I’m most certainly am ready."

But not every fan is happy with the selection - one begged, "When is the chicken legend coming back?" followed by crying emoji. And another fan urged, "Bring back the cheese melt dippers."

To make room for the new items, McDonald's has been forced to axe its McCrispy Deluxe, BBQ Quarter Pounder Cheese, BBQ Double Quarter Pounder Cheese, Cheesy Garlic Bites, Cheesy Garlic Bites Sharebox, Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry and Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry.

McDonald's limited new menu items

Big Tasty - £5.89 burger / £7.49 meal Big Tasty with bacon - £6.69 burger / £8.29 meal Cadbury Flake McFlurry - £1.99 / £1.49 mini Cadbury Flake Raspberry McFlurry - £1.99 / £1.49 mini Mozzarella Dippers - £2.29 for 3 or £6.49 for sharebox 9-pieces Caramel Waffle latte - £2.69

Speaking about the Monopoly game return, McDonald's tweeted, "The day has arrived... it's time to get peeling and winning because the MONOPOLY game at McDonald’s is BACK! Who's ready to play?"

The day has arrived... it's time to get peeling and winning because the MONOPOLY game at McDonald’s is BACK! 🥳🙌​​Who's ready to play? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZzlBrq9iJbSeptember 6, 2023 See more

Fans can be in with the chance of winning free menu items, meals, electronic gadgets, cars and also £100,000 - terms and conditions apply.

