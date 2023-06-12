Exact date McDonald’s is adding fan favourite McFlurry flavour to menus revealed
The rumours are true, McDonald's is bringing the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry to the UK and Ireland...
McDonalds is adding a fan favourite McFlurry flavour to its UK menu and the exact date has been revealed.
The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry is making a welcomed return to the fast-food chain menus after rumours had started circulating on social media.
It comes after McDonald's announced earlier this year that it was axing mini potato waffles along with news it was axing nine popular items from its menu and planned to make changes to its burger receipe.
And the rumours are true, the much-loved ice cream will be making its debut in UK and Ireland restaurants on June 21st for around six weeks - or until stocks last - whichever comes first.
And that's not all, it will come in two sizes - regular (RRP £1.99) and mini (RRP £1.49).
The item has been available overseas for many years, with fans previously joking about setting up a petition, this tweet from 2018 reads, "Petition for McDonalds to make a Biscoff McFlurry," and the fan later found them in France.
Petition for McDonalds to make a Biscoff McFlurry.October 1, 2018
Thomas O’Neill, head of marketing, food and beverages at McDonald's, said: "We’re so pleased to be launching the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry in the UK and Ireland.
"It’s been a long-time hope to some of our McDonald’s patrons and we’re glad we can make this into a reality."
The new menu addition comes just in time for the summer.
One fan wrote, "I’m excited to try a Lotus Biscoff McFlurry. So good. I haven’t had McDonalds in a while, I’ll treat myself to one for sure soon."
Another put, "Apparently Mcdonalds summer uk McFlurry is lotus biscoff?? ARE YE KIDDING"
And a third fan added, "Lotus Biscoff is my absolute favourite, I've dreamt of this"
McDonald shared the news on its social media, writing, "You asked for it. We deliver. The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry, coming June 21."
And if you've got an ice cream maker, why not have a go at making your own Lotus Biscoff ice cream, using Lotus Biscoff biscuits dipped in chocolate. We'll just leave that ice cream receipe thought there....
You asked for it. We deliver. 🙌The Lotus Biscoff McFlurry, coming June 21 🍦 pic.twitter.com/OdT776R2X4June 12, 2023
Video of the week
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Kate Middleton's school-run hairdo reveals royal mum's busy weekday mornings
The Princess of Wales reportedly wears her hair in a very simple way when dropping George, Charlotte and Louis off at school
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published