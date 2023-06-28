Fanta recalled after full sugar drink is wrongly labelled as ‘Zero’ posing risks to those with diabetes or on low-calorie diets

More than 14,000 cases of Fanta is recalled after the full sugar drink is wrongly labelled 'Zero' posing risks to those with diabetes or on low-calorie diets.

But anyone who has purchased what they thought was Fanta 'Zero' will be surprised to learn that it contains sugar.

The manufacturer, Great Lakes Coca-Cola Distribution LLC, of Niles, IL, has issued the recall on 12-pack cases of 12oz drinks as the packaging is labelled as zero sugar but they contain full sugar variety.

But the mix-up has wider implications for people with certain underlying health conditions - as too much sugar can lead to serious health problems and even prove fatal for those with diabetes.

The food recall refers to items of Fanta Orange 12pk (12, 12 oz. cans) Wrap which were distributed in California with the UPC 0 4900003073 0 and date code: FEB1224DDB1956. A total of approximately 14,074 cases of the drink are affected.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product intending for it to be a sugar-free product should not consume it.

The recall has been ongoing since 1st June 2023 and there are still issuing recall alerts in order to reach those who might have purchased the items.

