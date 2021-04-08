We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can get an Aperol Free completely free at any pub, bar or restaurants when they finally open up next week.

Yep, you heard right. With Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown underway, restrictions are being lifted to allow non-essential shops to open on Monday, along with eateries and places to drink.

It’s all going to be outdoor meeting up for food and drink for now, with the rule of six in place once again for outside picnics and trips to bars, pubs and restaurants.

With the nation’s food joints and watering holes having been closed for months due to the third lockdown, Aperol is offering fans of the orange Aperitivo a real treat for their return to their favourite boozer.

We’ve had to work on how to make the perfect Aperol Spritz at home for the past year, so from next week we’re in for a treat.

Aperol 70cl – £11 instead of £16 at Amazon

Amazon has blessed those whose summer days aren’t complete without an icy Aperol Spritz, offering a very generous deal on full size Aperol bottles. Clink, clink! View Deal at Amazon

How to claim your free Aperol Spritz

Across the nation from 12th April, friends will be able to order two Aperol Spritz for the first time in nearly 100 days at any bar, pub or restaurant in England, Wales or Northern Ireland, and one will be entirely free – because Aperol is treating us.

It’s beyond easy to claim your free drink. Just register online here by May 17th and you’ll receive a confirmation email.

Head out to your favourite pub, bar or restaurant any time between 12th April and 31st August and order two Aperol Spritz – and make sure you keep your receipt!

Redeem by following the link in the confirmation email, and then uploading a photo of their itemised receipt showing the drinks and you’ll receive a refund of £8 from Aperol. Generous or what?

Video of the Week

Explaining Aperol’s decision to pick up the tab for thousands of Brits as they venture back out to the pub, Loris Contro, Aperol UK brand ambassador, said, “Life, like a Spritz, is best served shared. That’s why, after so long apart, we wanted to play our part in bringing people together again, as hospitality venues re-open across the country – with an Aperol Spritz on us.

“We don’t want people to visit bars before they’re comfortable doing so, which is why they can redeem their drink when they’re ready over the summer until 31 August. Each drink represents two people reconnecting and making up for lost time – a joy shared is a joy doubled. Salute!”