How to get 20% off the entire McDonald’s menu next week

There’s nothing like picking up a McDonald’s treat to brighten your day and next week you’ll be able to enjoy your favourites with 20% off!

The popular chain’s food is a lot of people’s guilty pleasure and something many Brits will likely have been enjoying during the pandemic. Though restaurants have been closed, McDonald’s has been available for drive-thru and takeaway throughout lockdown.

Some people have also tried making some of their famous items, like a delicious Big Mac or even the McDonald’s mozzarella dippers, at home.

But as much as we love cooking our own versions of McDonald’s signature food, many people will have been sad to learn that they are axing beloved items from their menu.

And for anyone whose favourite treat still remains, it’s worth checking out McDonald’s latest promotion.

For a limited time only this April, customers can enjoy their favourite McDonald’s snack with a huge 20% off.

How can you get 20% off the entire McDonald’s menu?

If you’re looking to indulge your love of McDonald’s then next week is the time to do it. The restaurant’s new deal will run from Wednesday, April 14 until Tuesday, April 20. During this time customers can get an impressive 20% off McDonald’s food.

All you need to do is download the My McDonald’s app which has its own deals section. The app is free to download to Apple and Android devices, though customers will need to set up an account.

The food chain has recently been offering a range of money off deals and although unfortunately, this promotion doesn’t work for orders via delivery partners like Just Eat and Uber Eats, or drive-thru, it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re happy to get it home yourself.

Simply choose this specific deal when you order via the app and you can save yourself some serious money.

How much can you save in the McDonald’s promotion?

Whilst prices vary somewhat across the UK’s thousands of McDonald’s restaurants, according to The Sun, a Big Mac will typically be reduced from £3.19 to £2.55.

Whilst a box of six nuggets will be reduced from £3.19 to £2.55 and a McFlurry from £1.39 to £1.11, making treating yourself that bit more cost-effective.

So if you’ve been thinking about treating yourself to some McDonald’s classics, then why not wait until next week.

You can bag yourself a delicious bargain!