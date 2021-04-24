Kopparberg launch new fruity vodka range in three flavours – and it’s set to be the drink of the summer

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kopparberg have released a new fruity vodka range in three flavours – and it’s set to be the drink of the summer.

Now the lockdown rules allow for six people to meet up outdoors, everyone’s got barbecues and back garden picnics on their minds. And since the change in the rules, supermarkets have been launching new drinks which are all ideal for outdoor meet ups. Most recently, Lidl started selling cans of prosecco for just £1.50 each and M&S launched a new passion fruit gin.

But if vodka is more your thing and you’re a big fan of the fruity Kopparberg ciders, then you’re certainly in luck this week.

Kopparberg vodka has been spotted on the shelves of supermarkets across the country and it’s available in three delicious flavours: strawberry and lime, lemon and passionfruit.

This is the brand’s first dive into vodka but they’ve been selling other spirits for a while now, after they released a range of Dark Fruits rum last year.

The vodka is currently being sold in Morrisons stores for £17.99 per bottle.

Foodie fans were quick to discover the new vodka in stores and many took to Instagram to point out something else exciting about the product. The vodka also comes with a Bluetooth speaker, worth £10 – so you can have a drink, soak up the sunshine and listen to your own music.

Kopparberg have said about the release, “No one does flavour like we do and we weren’t content with the bland and subtly flavoured options currently available on the market.

Video of the Week

“New Kopparberg Flavoured Vodka offers a bold burst of fruit flavour and colour in a way that only Kopparberg can, resulting in a drink that’s perfect for those moments with mates as the sun goes down and there’s a ripple of excited energy in the air.

“If Kopparberg fruit cider is the perfect drink for relaxing in the sun, Kopparberg Flavoured Vodka is the one you’re going to want to take with you into the night.”

As well as this exciting fruity vodka, there’s also a new limited-edition Kopparberg tropical fruit flavour of cider coming to shelves for the summer.