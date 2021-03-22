Krispy Kreme launch Creme Egg inspired doughnut – and it looks heavenly

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Krispy Kreme has launched a Cadbury Creme Egg inspired doughnut to celebrate Easter and it looks incredible.

Easter 2021 is fast approaching, and our favourite shops and brands are giving us some amazing deals on our favourite Easter treats this year. The choices of eggs we can buy online have never been better and we cannot wait to indulge.

Whether you’re after a pink gin and tonic egg, a chocolate teapot, or a huge box of Malteser bunnies. There’s no limit to what you can buy online this year. Amazon is even selling a huge box of 48 Creme Eggs for the hardcore fans out there.

Now Krispy Kreme is making Easter even more exciting and decadent with their new range of ‘Egg-Stravaganza’ doughnuts. The one catching everyone’s eye is ‘The Egg-Splosion’ doughnut that is Creme Egg inspired.

Creme Eggs are the iconic Easter treat and though it’s not an official collaboration with Cadbury, the doughnut does feature all the elements of the famous Creme Egg.

It is covered in a layer of milk chocolate, drizzled with yellow and white icing, and filled with creamy white and yellow fondant. It looks delicious and is available now.

Along with the Creme Egg doughnut, there are two more delicious additions to Krispy Kreme’s menu. There’s the Egg-streme Berry Pop, which is filled with raspberry jam and decorated with icy and orange popping candy.

The third doughnut is called The Cracking Honeycomb Crunch, it’s filled with caramel and covered in white chocolate and honeycomb pieces.

The EASTER EGG-STRAVAGANZA DOUBLE DOZEN



To make the doughnuts even better, you can buy them all in the Egg-stravaganza doven which can be ordered online for just £13.95. Or you can opt for the double dozen for £21.95.

Krispy Kreme is also open for click and collect. Hurry to get your hands on these limited edition Easter treats.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a Limited Edition ‘Easter Creations Kit’.The decorating kit includes two doughnuts with a white and yellow fondant filling. Two original glazed ring doughnuts, and a selection of icings & toppings. Described as the ‘perfect for a fun activity at home!’