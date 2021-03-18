We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

PG Tips is selling an adorable chocolate teapot for Easter 2021 and it's the perfect treat for the tea addict in your life.

With Easter 2021 only a few weeks away we’re all getting excited about the Easter treats we can indulge in and searching for all the best deals, like 48 Creme Eggs for just £20.

With all our favourite eggs available to buy online it has never been easier to find all your chocolate needs with just a click of a button.

We’ve seen brands getting really creative this year with M&S’s Harry Potter Eggs and even a pink gin and tonic egg, now PG Tips have thrown their own option into the epic Easter mix.

The iconic British tea brand has launched a limited edition chocolate teapot, the perfect Easter treat or gift for any tea enthusiast.

In a study from PG Tips, they found that almost half of the nation has up to seven cups of tea a day, so you can’t go wrong with a tea-inspired easter treat.

The teapot is made with the ‘finest artisanal milk chocolate’ and has a ‘rich flavour.’ The teapot also comes with 40 PG Tips bags, so you can enjoy a good brew with your chocolate, the perfect Easter combo for just £10.

PG Tips Chocolate Teapot Gift Set

The Daily Star reported that Charlotte Ridley, PG Tips senior brand manager said, “We know that Britain is a nation of tea-lovers and we wanted to give them something to get excited about this Easter and our new chocolate teapot is the perfect alternative.”

On their website, it says, ‘Upgrade your Easter egg game this year and ditch the eggs for something that’s TEA-rrific just like you!!’

PG Tips said that the chocolate teapot will help you avoid ‘egg-ja-vu that comes from receiving the same old egg-shaped chocolate each year’.

Be quick as the teapots are limited edition and there’s only a limited supply and from the results of PG’s study, there’s a lot of tea fans out there who will be snapping this teapot up.