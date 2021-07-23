Maltesers launches new zesty orange-flavoured buttons

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Maltesers are perfect for literally anything, whether adding to a batch of chocolate brownies or a three-tier chocolate cake, or eating them straight from the bag.

So if you’re a Malteser fanatic like us you’ll be happy to know that the chocolate-obsessed brand has launched a zesty new spin on their chocolate buttons, adding a little citrus flavour to the mix.

The new chocolate orange buttons will be available nationwide later this week, and we promise you won’t be disappointed.

Just like the classic Maltesers, the buttons are deliciously crunchy, but packed with extra chocolate for the perfect melt.

Maltesers now has something for every chocolate lover out there. The new flavour will be available in four different package options: single for 63p, a treat bag for £1.19, the share pouch will cost £2.09, and the more to share pouch comes in at £2.79.

If the zesty taste of citrus isn’t for you, Maltesers has revealed that the buttons will now be available in a refreshing mint flavour too. The Mint Maltesers Buttons will be available in a number of sizes, ranging from a single 32g packet for 66p to a 102g pouch for £1.25 at Asda.

Maltesers is raising the bar for the treats market, as the chocolate brand recently launched a mint chocolate ice cream that’s loaded with malt pieces.

Shoppers can pick from three minty fresh ice cream flavours, each with cocoa-coated honeycomb pieces and thick layers of milk chocolate!

Maltesers’ Senior Brand Manager, Laura Boothroyd, said, “We’re incredibly excited to be launching Mint Maltesers Buttons in the UK this year. Mint is increasingly popular and coupled with the UK’s existing love of Maltesers Buttons we’re sure this new product will be a hit with Maltesers fans across the country!”