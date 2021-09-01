We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Malteser brownies are chocolatey enough to satisfy even the biggest of cravings.

Our Malteser brownies aren’t only gooey and delicious, just as all the best brownies are, they’re both topped with and include chunks of moreish Malteser. This makes them the perfect flavour combination for those who love chocolate but also want a little something extra with their sweet treats. While the chocolate provides the smooth texture with the flaky top, the Maltesers offer a real crunch to the bite. Other popular variations on this recipe including brownies made with Twirls, Flakes and even Double Decker chocolate bars. To make any of these, simply use this recipe for Malteser brownies and adapt accordingly.

Ingredients For the malt cheesecake swirl:

350g cream cheese

90g malt extract

For the brownies:

225g butter

300g dark chocolate

3 large eggs

275g light brown sugar

90g plain flour

90g bag Maltesers

You will need:

23x33cm brownie tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Heat the oven to 160C/Gas 3. For the malt cheesecake swirl, whisk together the cream cheese and malt extract, and set aside. For the brownies, melt the butter and chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Once fully melted, take off the heat to cool slightly.

Whisk the eggs and sugar together until light, fluffy, and doubled in volume. Fold this into the chocolate mix and then sift over the flour, folding gently.

Pour the brownie mix into the prepared tin. Add dollops of the malted cream cheese on top and swirl through the batter with a skewer or knife. Bake in the oven for 35-40 mins. Remove from the oven and cool for 2-3 hrs before cutting into squares. Top with Maltesers.

Top tips for making Maltesers brownies:

To really make sure you've got enough Malteser in every bite, put some of the chocolate balls into a freezer bag and crush with a rolling pin. Add these into the mixture before laying it out in the pan and topping with the whole pieces of Malteser.

