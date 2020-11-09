We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the festive season draws ever closer, the time for treating yourself is here - and McDonald's are providing so many tasty goods this year.

For many of us, there’s no better rare treat than a McDonald’s meal and when the most wonderful time of the year rolls around the global fast food chain blesses us with its Christmas treats.

And with their new festive menu including a delicious-sounding Celebrations McFlurry, we might be tempted to make those occasions a little less rare.

What is in a McDonald’s Celebrations McFlurry?

While a box of Celebrations is a Christmas chocolate staple, McDonald’s has put its own twist on the seasonal classic for 2020.

For just £1.39 for the standard size of £0.99 for the mini, the Celebrations McFlurry is the ultimate ice cream indulgence.

This new addition combines soft dairy ice cream with swirls of Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, Caramel pieces, Mars Nuggets and Twix biscuits. And if this wasn’t enough of a taste sensation, the yummy dessert is topped with milk chocolate sauce.

What is on the McDonald’s Christmas 2020 menu?

And if sweet things aren’t quite what you’re looking for, then never fear! McDonald’s has also packed it’s festive menu with savoury delights.

Double Big Mac Meal

Here you’re really getting what it says on the tin – four 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles and the legendary Big Mac sauce. This will be available from 18 November.

Breaded Camembert Dippers

We might all love a cheese board at this time of year, but four breaded Camembert cheese dippers sound pretty delicious too. These are served with a tomato dip for £1.79 and there is also a share box available, priced at £4.79.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

The new McDonald’s Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich Meal, features two pieces of succulent crispy chicken. It’s served with a spicy jerk sauce, Beechwood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, slivered onion and lettuce – all served in a sourdough bun. Priced at £5.69.

Festive Salted Caramel Latte

And if you’re looking for a drink to make the festive season really sparkle, McDonald’s are also launching their own Christmas range – including a Salted Caramel Latte for £1.69.

When does the McDonald’s festive menu launch?

This new Christmas menu will be available in restaurants, on UberEATS and Just Eat from 18 November. It will be available until 29 December. So don’t worry, you have six weeks to enjoy these festive treats.

We can hardly wait to try them!