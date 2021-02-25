We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This three-ingredient McDonald's hash browns DIY recipe is going viral on TikTok.

While Boris Johnson’s new roadmap out of lockdown is giving us hope that our favourite restaurants will re-open soon, fast food and takeaways is the best we can get when we don’t fancy cooking these days.

McDonald’s has kept customers happy by remaining open for delivery and drive-through during the current lockdown measures, but if you don’t live in an area with access to these, you’ve probably been craving something from the McDonald’s menu.

If it’s a Maccies breakfast you’re after, fear not. One genius TikTok user has shared a recipe for you to make your very own McDonalds hash browns at home, and it’s so easy.

The fast food favourite has been doing its best to keep us happy and satisfied during lockdown, releasing a brand new burger this month and even sharing their famous McMuffin recipe for us to try at home.

Thanks to this McDonald’s hack video, we can give those deliciously crunchy hash brows a go – with just three ingredients.

All you need is potatoes, one egg, cornstarch, and some oil to fry them. TikTok and Instagram user @saucedupfoods shared a quick video showing the method, revealing a batch of insanely hot and crispy looking hash browns by the end.

“You will not believe these McDonald’s hash browns, They are literally three ingredients and so crispy and fluffy on the inside,” the viral foodie can be heard saying in the clip.

“The first thing I did was use russet potatoes and peeled two for my recipe and I did cut them into thirds and part boiled them.

“That means you’re gonna partially cook them, so I boiled them for about eight minutes and let them cool and then grate and add one egg and a tablespoon of cornstarch.’

Then all you need to do is “mix it in and shape on parchment paper and put it in the freezer for about 30 minutes, then fry them on high heat and enjoy”.

The video has over 31 million views and thousands of comments – and viewers love the look of the McDonald dupes.

One commented, ‘You got this food looking so good😍😍.’

Another said, ‘I love McDonald’s hash browns and yours are the perfect match by the look.’

A third hash brown enthusiast added, ‘I can’t wait to make these next weekend.’