McDonald’s is adding a brand new burger to its menu this month and also bringing back some old favourites – including the smash hit Grand Big Mac.

It comes after McDonald’s launched a new take on their famous chicken nuggets, introducing a spicy Chicken Katsu flavour.

The newest burger to tickle your tastebuds is called the new Homestyle Crispy Chicken and consists of a thick succulent chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating, hot and spicy mayo and caramelised onion compote, seasonal lettuce, bacon, red onions, a slice of cheddar cheese and a glazed poppy and sesame seed bun.

This completely new patty is everything you would want in a bite – juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside – with a price tag of £6.

And back by popular demand, the fast-food chain has confirmed the return of the iconic Grand Big Mac (RRP £5.79) and Grand Big Mac with Bacon (RRP £6.19). Tuck into two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, and the delicious Big Mac sauce in a sesame topped bun. The same ingredients as a Big Mac, just bigger and better so not only is it satisfying in taste, but also in size – choose to have yours with or without bacon.

Both versions of the Grand Big Mac will be on sale from 10th February for a limited six-weeks only.

But it’s not the only favourite being re-introduced to its menu – the Mozzarella Dippers are making a much-welcomed comeback. The popular cheese sticks coated in breadcrumbs are served with a Salsa Dip and come in a sharing box of nine for £5.09 – or £1.89 for three.

If it’s an ice cream treat you’re after then look no further than the Flake Chocolate McFlurry. Made from dairy ice cream swirled with chunks of Flake chocolate pieces and chocolatey sauce. The Flake Raspberry McFlurry is the same only drizzled in a sweet, fruity sauce instead. Available as a mini for 99p, or regular size at £1.39.

The new menu items are available in all UK restaurants until 23rd March. Remember restaurants are open for delivery, drive through and takeaway only right now!

If you fancy a Maccies style treat on a budget , check out Iceland’s new Big Mac inspired burger which is on sale for just £1.50.