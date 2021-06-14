We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

McDonald's is adding a new burger to its menu that looks incredible but you'd better be quick to try it.

The fast-food restaurant, which confirmed that there had been a nationwide shortage of its chicken selects after it announced earlier this year that it was axing five popular items from its menu, is set to redeem itself by launching a new burger for the summer.

Customers will be able to indulge in a rich smoky classic for a true taste of the South this summer when they order the McDonald’s limited-edition burger – the BBQ Bacon stack – when it goes on sale in restaurants from Wednesday, 16th June for a limited period of six weeks only.

The tasty new treat is priced at £4.79 for just the burger and £6.79 for the meal deal featuring a choice of side and a drink. The burger is made with two juicy 100% British and Irish beef patties, two slices of melty pepper jack cheese and Beechwood Smoked Bacon topped off with a slice of tomato, lettuce, slivered onions plus McDonald’s signature BBQ sauce – all sandwiched between a sesame seed crusted Artisan Bun.

And that’s not all – McDonald’s has announced the return of the Mozzarella Dippers and the aero McFlurry and all that’s left now is for the announcement of the return of Monopoly game for 2021.

The dippers are back on the menu in both a single portion of three (£1.89) – or a box of nine (5.09) for those summer sharing moments.

Meanwhile, cool down in the heat with an Aero McFlurry which is making a return in both Chocolate and Mint Chocolate flavours.

This cool summer dessert is made with smooth dairy ice cream, swirled together with your choice of refreshing light Mint or Chocolate Aero chunks, and drizzled with a vibrant Peppermint or Chocolate Sauce.

Both ice creams will be available in Regular (£1.49) and Mini (99p) sizes.