Morrisons are treating customers to an iconic taste of summer with their new limited-edition Pimm’s style drink.

Morrisons are already be known for their delicious Morrisons Aperol Spritz Cocktail box, which has everything you need to create the perfect Aperol Spritz! And who could forget their moreish Morrisons Afternoon Tea Box, complete with scones, sandwich fillers and sparkling lemonade? But when it comes to fruity summer beverages, it’s hard to beat the taste of a perfect summer Pimm’s.

As the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown continues to progress, it’s now possible to spend time with more people outside and indoors. There’s never been a better time to safely enjoy all the food, drinks and catch-ups you’ve been missing as we enjoy the May Bank Holiday 2021.

Now Morrisons has you covered as their Pimm’s style drink is available in stores for just £6.99 per bottle.

Each bottle has a 15% ABV and this delicious beverage, appropriately named Summer Cup, is part of the Oxford Originals range made by the Manchester Drinks Company.

This new Pimm’s style drink includes fruity and aromatic flavours and delicately combines them with herbal botanicals, as well as caramelised orange and warm spices. If that hasn’t already tempted you to give this affordable new launch a go, then making a classic cocktail has never been simpler.

According to the drink’s makers, mixing one part Summer Cup combined with three parts lemonade and adding strawberries, oranges, cucumber and mint is a flavour sensation well worth trying.

‘‘We’ve loved working with Morrisons to create our own version of what is an iconic British summertime drink,” said Richard Benjamin, Director of Manchester Drinks. “The balance of punchy fruit flavours and delicate botanicals is spot on and we can’t wait for people to enjoy it at garden parties or on their staycations.’’

If you’re eager to give Summer Cup a go this summer, then don’t forget to pick up some equally scrumptious food to alongside it.

The Morrisons BBQ food box has all the meat, side dishes and sweet treats you could ever want. Priced at £35 and handily delivered right to your door, all you need to do is fire up that grill. So pour yourself a glass of Pimm’s style cocktail, relax and enjoy these lighter evenings.

