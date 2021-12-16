The new M&S Percy Pig on Ice Musical Tin is not only a beautiful addition to your home this winter, but packed full of their iconic Percy Pig sweets to enjoy throughout the festive season.
There’s no Christmas like an M&S Christmas, and the luxury retailer has once again outdone itself with it’s irresistible Percy Pig on Ice Musical Rotating Tin. Whether you love the fruit-juice flavour of Percy Pig or not, you can’t help but notice his adorable pink face, especially during the holidays. And, with M&S’s launch of the ultimate Percy Pig Hamper, which is 20% off ahead of the big day, how could you resist picking up a few items?
M&S’s signature sweet character, Percy Pig, even appears in their new star-studded Christmas ad and in the form of moreish Percy Pig biscuits. Now M&S’s latest Percy Pig offering might have out-done even these.
M&S Percy Pig on Ice Musical Tin Now £10 | Ocado
The tin is shaped like the iconic famous Percy Pig and is packed full of scrumptious sweets flavoured with real fruit juice. And once you’ve eaten them all, why not fill it with your treat of choice and enjoy it’s stunning musical feature.
The M&S Percy Pig on Ice Musical Tin is now just £10 on Ocado and is packed with Percy Pig sweets. Several Percy-loving fans have lost their cool since the announcement, with one commenter on Newfoodsuk’s Instagram revealing just how much they’re hoping to enjoy this over the festive period.
They wrote simply, ‘I want this‘, followed by a series of adorable emojis, including a love-struck, cute piggy and love heart emoji.
Whilst another cheerfully pointed out, ‘Maybe Santa will bring you one of these?!‘
So if you’re tempted to add the M&S Percy Pig Musical Rotating Tin to your festive food wish-list this Christmas, why not treat yourself whilst stocks last? And if it’s not delicious sweets, but something for the gin-lovers in your life you’re looking for, M&S’s spectacular snow globe gin in gift boxes are perfect.
This year the M&S snow globe gin liqueur comes in a brand new Spiced Sugar Plum flavour that will put everyone in the festive spirit. Whilst its fruity flavour might well have already won you over, it also comes in a gorgeous Sugar Plum Fairy-inspired bottle that lights up!
M&S is also selling Christmas crackers including its iconic mini Snow Globe gin baubles in time for Christmas 2021. So if you’ve yet to stock up on your favourite M&S festive goodies, it seems the retail truly has you covered when it comes to spreading some Christmas magic.