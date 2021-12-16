We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The new M&S Percy Pig on Ice Musical Tin is not only a beautiful addition to your home this winter, but packed full of their iconic Percy Pig sweets to enjoy throughout the festive season.

There’s no Christmas like an M&S Christmas, and the luxury retailer has once again outdone itself with it’s irresistible Percy Pig on Ice Musical Rotating Tin. Whether you love the fruit-juice flavour of Percy Pig or not, you can’t help but notice his adorable pink face, especially during the holidays. And, with M&S’s launch of the ultimate Percy Pig Hamper, which is 20% off ahead of the big day, how could you resist picking up a few items?

M&S’s signature sweet character, Percy Pig, even appears in their new star-studded Christmas ad and in the form of moreish Percy Pig biscuits. Now M&S’s latest Percy Pig offering might have out-done even these.