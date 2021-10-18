M&S is selling Christmas crackers with mini Snow Globe gins inside

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S is selling Christmas crackers with its beloved mini Snow Globe gin baubles inside, ready for Christmas 2021.

M&S is known for having some of the best Christmas food, and Christmas hampers but also for its range of festive drinks. The limited-edition Snow Globe gins are back, and this time with a brand new flavour and now M&S is selling special Christmas crackers with mini glitter gins inside.

Just when we thought the Snow Globe gins couldn’t get any cuter, M&S went and made them mini! The lovely Christmas crackers come in a pack of four, with two mini Clementine Snow Globe gin liqueurs, which come with gold string so you can use them as baubles on your Christmas tree. Two Spiced Sugar Plum gins, two cans of clementine tonic water and two cans of Indian tonic water—perfect for rustling up some festive gin cocktails. And there’s no need to feel bad about the boozy indulgence either because there’s plenty of gin health benefits. Snow Globe Gin Liqueur Christmas Crackers Gift Set Snow Globe Gin Liqueur Christmas Crackers

Nothing says Christmas like a glittering gin and tonic! These lovely crackers supply you with four mini Snow Globe Gins in the two festive flavours and four cans of tonic to make the perfect Christmas day tipple! View Deal

The crackers also feature the traditional joke, paper hat, and even some paper confetti!

They’re the perfect thing to add a little glitz and glamour to your Christmas dinner table or in Christmas Eve boxes for adults, and you can refill with whatever you like – to reuse them as bauble on your tree, or for making your own Christmas crackers next year.

For just £40 you can treat your fellow gin-lovers to the most special cracker they’ve ever pulled – though pull with care, you don’t want to spill a single drop of these delicious gins!

You can get your set delivered straight to your door, along with full sizes of the Glitter gin, so no need to battle the Christmas crowds or queues. You can also get the Snow Globe gins in gift sets with bottles of prosecco.

You can pre-order this lovely set of crackers now, for delivery in November so you’ll be all sorted in time for Christmas day!