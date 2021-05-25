We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pizza Hut has announced the launch of its new roast dinner pizza, with all the trimmings of a traditional roast dinner, including red wine gravy, stuffing and even potatoes.

We all love fast food, there’s nothing like tucking into a burger after a long car ride or after a week of work – especially if you’re clued up on some of the most delicious McDonald’s hacks.

Even supermarkets like Aldi have launched a McDonald’s inspired range because.

We’re always so excited by limited-edition menu items, especially from places like McDonald’s, KFC, and Pizza Hut.

Like the Grand Big Mac or that KFC Pizza – but Pizza Hut’s latest collaboration might divide fans.

The only other meal we Brits seem to love just as much is a Sunday roast and so Pizza Hut has combined the two to make a roast dinner pizza.

That’s right, you can now order yourself a pizza with all the trimmings of a roast dinner. The base is a red wine gravy, it then has beef and stuffing as toppings, and of course, it wouldn’t be a roast without the potatoes.

The pizza costs £13.99 and you can even add stuffed crusts if the stuffing and roasties weren’t enough for you.

This newest addition is part of Pizza Hut’s ‘Staycation or Vacation’ themed menu, the roast pizza is representing the UK, and there is also a Spanish chicken and chorizo pizza and an Italian cheese and tomato pizza.

Sharing an insight into the inspiration behind the epic combination, chief brand officer for Pizza Hut UK, Amelia Riba said, “We wanted to offer something for all occasions, by showcasing the best of British as well as offering a taste of abroad.

“We hope the new pizzas, side, and dessert offer something for everyone, and that customers get to try our incredible new Roast Dinner pizza offering.

The new roast-inspired pizza will be available across 700 Pizza hut locations but is only available for delivery.

Like with all adventurous collaborations, this pizza has left fans unsure of what to think.

One Twitter user wrote, ‘Pizza Hut just released a roast dinner pizza, and I honestly don’t understand how I feel about that one…’

Another said, ‘I like pizza as much as the next person but there are some things you do not mess with.’

‘Pizza Hut have just launched a Roast Dinner Pizza (a gravy base covered with roast beef, sage & onion, and potato slices) and I have to keep checking it’s not one of those hilarious corporate April Fools,’ one more joked.

Despite some fans’ hesitancy, we can see this pizza being surprisingly good. Is there anything that could make stuffing and potatoes not delicious?