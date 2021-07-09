We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Subway has announced it's giving away free foot-long sandwiches to celebrate the Euro 2020 final and bagging a free lunch couldn't be easier.

Subway is giving customers a free foot-long sandwich to celebrate the Euro 2020 final and it’s so simple to redeem.

It comes after Boris Johnson urged bosses to give staff the morning off work to celebrate the Euros 2020. The country celebrated an incredible result when they beat Denmark 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final on Wednesday, during which Boris Johnson was spotted celebrating in the crowds with his wife Carrie Johnson, days before Covid restrictions are set to come to an end on July 17th, as part of his roadmap out of lockdown.

And whether you’re rooting for Italy or England to win the UEFA Euro 2020 final or just want to have your football fanatic friends back, there’s now a great reason to download the Subway app as the fast-food sandwich shop is giving away free food.

Subway has announced that from today Friday 9th July, until Sunday 11th July, customers will be able to bag a free foot-long sandwich – in any flavour.

From Italian BMT and Chicken Teriyaki to the best vegan option of Meatless Meatball Marinara, the free offer is for any footlong sub, fully customised with your own choice of Subway’s range of fillings (while stocks last).

How to get a free foot-long Subway sandwich

To take part in the offer, which is worth up to £8, simply download the Subway App between Friday 9 July and Sunday 11 July. Then enter the promo code ITSCOMINGHOME to receive 1,000 bonus points, which will be immediately added to your account.

These points can either be saved or used to redeem a free footlong sub.

Subway confirmed that the points can be used anytime – even if you don’t want to redeem the free foot-long before the final – providing you’ve registered for the points.

A spokesperson for Subway said, ‘If you’re not feeling hungry before or during the finals, you can also redeem your free Footlong after the 11th, as long as the points have already been added to your account.’

Surely that’s a win-win situation. If your team doesn’t win, you’ll still be winning with a free Foot-long!

Alternatively, Morrisons is selling a big match bundle of food for just £20.

The UEFA Euro 2020 final will be broadcast on ITV at 8pm on Sunday, 11th July.