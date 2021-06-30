We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Your food for the England Euros game on Saturday is sorted, thanks to the Morrisons Big Match Bundle.

With summer comes football season and what better way to enjoy the footie than with one of Morrisons’ incredible food boxes.

Morrisons has a huge range to choose from, like the BBQ box, or the ultimate picnic box, but best of all, there’s now a Big Match Bundle – with everything you could want to enjoy the upcoming Euros matches.

Morrisons has teamed up with Bud Light and Pepsi to bring football fans an incredible Big Match Bundle. There’s no better food or drink to have while you cheer on your team than beer, Pepsi, crisps, and pizza.

Big Match Day Bundle

A box of everything you could want to enjoy football seasons. From pizzas to beer, this bundle has it all! View Deal

For just £20, currently reduced, you can get a delicious selection of savoury and sweet snacks, including pepperoni and cheese pizzas, crips and dip, drinks, and M&M’s.

This box is the ultimate way to enjoy this football season and it’s also hassle-free as you can get it delivered straight to your front door with no extra delivery charge.

You won’t have to risk missing a single game with a trip to the supermarket, thanks to the Big Match Bundle. You can just sit back, relax and dip into your Doritos.

What’s in the Morrisons Big Match Bundle?

Doritos Cool Original 180g

Doritos Mild Salsa Dip

Walkers Max Strong Variety Crisps 6 x 27g

Doritos Stax Ultimate Cheese 170g

Bud Light 4 x 440ml

Pepsi Max 2 litre

Morrisons Thin & Crispy Cheese Feast Pizza 285g

Morrisons Pepperoni Thin & Crispy Pizza 285g

M&M’s Crispy More to Share 248g

This box is also perfect for a gathering with friends or a night in with family, you don’t have to be a football fan to enjoy all the goodies. You could even pair this box with the Aperol cocktail box if you wanted to feel extra summery.

Best of all, the bundle gives you a chance to win the LG 2K4D Soundbar, so keep an eye out for a golden ticket in your box!