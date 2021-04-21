We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This three-ingredient Oreo cake goes viral for being so delicious yet so simple to make

Oreo lovers can’t get enough of this easy bake three-ingredient Oreo cake and now you can make it too.

If you just love everything about Oreos, from the biscuit to the Oreo cereal being sold in supermarkets, then you will love this new tasty treat.

Fans are already stunned by how simple it is. One wrote, ‘Can’t wait to try this’ another put ‘Oh my goodness’ and a third added, ‘Oh God.. stop’ followed by a drooping face emoji.

Three-ingredient Oreo cake recipe:

28 Oreos, separated

1 tsp baking powder

250ml Milk (I used semi-skimmed)

Topping (optional)

150ml double cream

150g dark chocolate, broken into chunks

Method:

To make the three-ingredient Oreo cake separate the Oreos and scrape out the filling to separate the filling from the biscuit, then crush up the biscuits. add baking powder then mix together and add the milk and the oreo filling before mixing everything together until smooth.

Pour everything into a greased and lined microwaveable cake mould if using a microwave. (You can also bake this in the oven for 10-15 mins at 160C (fan) or until a tooth pick comes out clean).

If microwaving, set the temperature to high and cook for six minutes, then take it out and allow to cool on a wire rack, turn it upside down and decorate with a topping and eat.

For the topping of the three-ingredient Oreo cake, microwave the cream for about 1 min30 until piping hot, then pour it over the dark chocolate. Stir gently until smooth and combined.

Video of the Week

And if you want to see how to do each step properly you can view the quick steps below.

The cake is just one of the many tasty Oreo bakes you can easily make at home from Oreo pancakes, to Oreo truffles and Oreo ice cream sandwiches, the choice is endless.