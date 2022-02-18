We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for a real showstopper of a dessert tonight and you have a penchant for a pack of Oreos, these Oreo pancakes are certainly the recipe for you.

Using crushed Oreos and cocoa powder, these pancakes taste just like the chocolatey biscuit and are sure to satisfy even the sweetest tooth. Stacking the pancakes up and using whipped cream to keep them together, then topping with more crushed Oreos, means this dessert looks so impressive. So, whether you’re entertaining friends and want something to wow them or are looking for a unique pancake recipe for Shrove Tuesday, this one will certainly have you covered.

Ingredients For the pancakes

160g plain flour

25g cocoa powder

4 eggs

50g crushed Oreos, middles removed

2 ½ tsp baking powder

275ml milk

25g melted butter

2 eggs

For the filling

300ml whipped cream

50g Oreos and Oreo Minis

100g cooled melted chocolate

Method To make the pancakes: In a bowl, combine the plain flour, cocoa powder, crushed Oreos, and baking powder.

Make a well in the middle in the middle of the mixture.

Add the milk, melted butter and 2 eggs and beat until the batter is smooth.

Leave the mixture to rest for an hour.

Once your pancake batter is ready, melt a little butter in a hot frying pan and spread it evenly across the base.

Pour a scoop of the pancake batter into a neat circle and cook the pancake on both sides.

Move the pancake to a warm plate and make the next one.

To make the filling: Combine the whipped cream and crushed Oreos.

Stack the pancakes, spreading a little of a mixture of the whipped cream with the crushed Oreos folded through.

Once you’ve completed your pancake stack, top it off with the rest of the cream.

Add extra Oreos and mini Oreos to the top of the pancakes. Pour over the cooled melted chocolate.

Tips for making Oreo pancakes:

Want to level up your Oreo pancakes? You can now buy double chocolate Oreos, which have the crunchy biscuit base and top and also a chocolate cream middle.

