Asda and Morrisons among first to sell new Oreo O's cereal.

Asda and Morrisons are among the first supermarkets to sell iconic biscuit Oreos new cereal Oreo O’s as it makes it’s debut in the UK.

Bored of the same old healthy cereal breakfast? Or maybe you skip breakfast completely because there’s nothing new you fancy, well this is all about to change as the country welcomes the arrival of the Oreo O’s – a brand new adult cereal set to hit shelves – and breakfast bowls – this month.

Forget Oreo pancakes, or Oreo truffles, the tasty chocolate flavoured cereal is the perfect treat for the original Oreo fan.

With all the iconic features of the classic Oreo, if you’re looking to treat yourself occasionally at breakfast time or for a tasty snack during the day, then this is the cereal for you. With crunchy cocoa ‘O’s and vanilla flavour discs, Oreo O’s are inspired by all the characteristics that Oreos are best known for. So, if you’re an Oreo fan, then it’s safe to say this cereal is going to be just up your street.

To enjoy a bowlful of delight, simply pick your bowl and then pour your choice of cold milk over the Oreo O’s, or why not try with a spoonful of yogurt and fresh berries.

Whatever you have planned for your day ahead, starting your morning with a bowl of Oreo O’s will be sure to add a playful twist.

And shoppers are already hunting down the cereal at their local supermarket. One user posted this snap to their Instagram and captioned it, “New Oreo O’s Cereal, Available at @asda for £3.”

The crunchy coca and vanilla flavour disks – Oreo O’s – are available to buy now for £3.99 (350g) from Asda, Morrisons and Dunne’s, with listings in Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Booths, amongst others, set for 2021.