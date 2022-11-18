When is Neighbours coming back? All you need to do as the Aussie soap is un-axed

Neighbours fans will be delighted to know that the Australian soap is being revived for a brand new series, but the question on everyones' lips is when is Neighbours coming back?

The popular soap was only axed (opens in new tab) four months ago, when it's last episode aired (opens in new tab) on July 29th on channel 5 because he show was unable to find extra funding (opens in new tab) and Fremantle was unable to find a new production partner.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan returned (opens in new tab) to screens to star alongside the cast in the final episode.

But fast-forward four months and a deal has been struck with streaming giant Amazon Freevee who will air the new series and also a 37-year back catalogue, as we look at when the soap returns...

When is Neighbours coming back?

Neighbours is officially coming back for a new series in 2023. The soap announced on its Twitter, "New home, NEW Neighbours… and plenty of old ones too. That’s right! #Neighbours will return for a brand-new series in 2023 exclusively on , alongside thousands of episodes from previous seasons to stream for free! @AmazonFreevee."

The new series will start filming next year and will see the return of much-loved characters including; Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson, Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy, Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy and Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi.

Freemantle CEO said, "Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world. We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home.”

Meanwhile Amazon Freevee announced to its followers, "Surprise! has a new home on Amazon Freevee! Re-explore the lives, loves and challenges of your favourite residents from Ramsey Street. Thousands of iconic episodes and a brand-new series coming 2023! @neighbours"

And stars from the show like Jason Donovan have tweeted their delight at the news, he put, "Neighbours has helped shine a light on Australian culture, provided endless opportunities for our industry and kept fans entertained for decades! Thrilled to hear that will return to our screens 2023 @neighbours @AmazonFreevee."

Is Neighbours coming back on Amazon?

Yes, fans will be able to watch the new series of Neighbours for free online via Amazon Freevee. Amazon has announced that it will be airing new series of Neighbours and also hosting the show’s back catalogue, giving viewers access to 37 years’ worth of classic episodes.

“Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street,” said Lauren Anderson, Amazon’s head of AVOD programming.

“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series – and current fans to relive their favourite moments," she added.

How to watch Freevee

Simply download the Freevee app and stream across a variety of devices including; FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google TV, LG, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox and Xfinity. You can also watch on your mobile device - all you need to do is find the Freevee app on Apple app store or on Google Play, download it to your device, open the Freevee app and enjoy blockbuster movies and hit TV shows on demand.

If you don't have one of the devices above, fear not as you can still stream online via the web browser on the Amazon website or Prime Video app via the Freevee Channel.

