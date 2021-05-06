We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Making a chocolate cake with cola gives the sponge has a fudgy, fizzy texture, that’s similar to a brownie.

Sandwiched together with a light chocolate buttercream and topped with sweet, jellied cola bottles and peanut M&Ms, this cake will be a hit with all ages and is perfect for a birthday celebration.

Unlike our classic chocolate cake, which is topped with chocolate icing, we’ve topped this with deliciously rich swirls of chocolate buttercream.

It takes 1hr to make this cake and can serve up to 6 people. Serve with your favourite ice cream, or enjoy on its own with a cuppa.

Ingredients

For the chocolate cola cake:

125g butter

240g light brown muscovado sugar

4 medium eggs

480ml cola

125g cocoa powder

250g self-raising flour

½tsp bicarbonate soda

For the chocolate buttercream:

200g icing sugar

100g butter

50g cocoa powder

2-3tsp water

To decorate:

Cola bottles

Red M&Ms

How to make chocolate cola cake

Step 1

Preheat your oven 160°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3 and line 2x 21cm/9inch cake tins with greaseproof paper.

Step 2

Measure out the coca-cola in a jug and leave on the side to stand for 5 mins so it’s not too fizzy when you add it to the mix.

Step 3

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, butter and eggs with an electric hand whisk until combined. Step 4 Gradually add in the cola and cocoa powder a bit at a time taking it in turns, one after the other, until you’ve added it all in. Whisk continuously until combined – make sure you don’t over whisk it. The mixture will be rather wet at this stage.

Step 5