Want to get the kids in the kitchen? They’ll love making this Smartie chocolate cake – a simple sponge, topped with chocolate icing and Smarties.

This cake will take 20 mins to bake plus cooling time and serves up to 12 people. Just like our classic chocolate cake, we’ve made ours with chocolate icing, but you could swap this for Nutella if you prefer.

For this recipe, you will need approximately 90g of Smarties to cover the cake. Or, you could try decorating with other treats – as we have done in our pick ‘n’ mix sweetie cake recipe – such as like M&Ms, Maltesers, and Skittles.

Ingredients

125g butter, at room temperature

175g golden caster sugar

175g light muscovado sugar

2 medium eggs

200g self-raising flour

60g cocoa powder

1 level tsp baking powder

250ml plain yogurt

For the icing:

300g golden icing sugar, sifted

2 level tbsp cocoa powder, sifted

15g butter

How to make a Smarties chocolate cake

Step 1

Put the butter into a bowl and stir with a wooden spoon to soften it. Add the caster and muscovado sugars and mix together with an electric mixer, until the mixture is pale and fluffy. Crack the eggs into a small bowl. Tip them into the creamed mixture and mix again. Stir in the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and yogurt. Mix together until smooth.

Step 2