Want to get the kids in the kitchen? They’ll love making this Smartie chocolate cake – a simple sponge, topped with chocolate icing and Smarties.
This cake will take 20 mins to bake plus cooling time and serves up to 12 people. Just like our classic chocolate cake, we’ve made ours with chocolate icing, but you could swap this for Nutella if you prefer.
For this recipe, you will need approximately 90g of Smarties to cover the cake. Or, you could try decorating with other treats – as we have done in our pick ‘n’ mix sweetie cake recipe – such as like M&Ms, Maltesers, and Skittles.
Ingredients
125g butter, at room temperature
175g golden caster sugar
175g light muscovado sugar
2 medium eggs
200g self-raising flour
60g cocoa powder
1 level tsp baking powder
250ml plain yogurt
For the icing:
300g golden icing sugar, sifted
2 level tbsp cocoa powder, sifted
15g butter
How to make a Smarties chocolate cake
Step 1
Put the butter into a bowl and stir with a wooden spoon to soften it. Add the caster and muscovado sugars and mix together with an electric mixer, until the mixture is pale and fluffy. Crack the eggs into a small bowl. Tip them into the creamed mixture and mix again. Stir in the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and yogurt. Mix together until smooth.
Step 2
Spoon an equal amount of the mixture into the 2 lined tins. Bake for 20 mins, until the cakes are well risen and shrinking away from the edges of the tin. Wearing oven gloves, carefully remove the tins from the oven. Push a cocktail stick into the centre of the cake: if the stick comes out clean, it is cooked. If it’s sticky, continue to cook the cakes for a few more minutes. Flip the cakes over, out of their tins, on to a wire rack to cool. Leave for 30 mins to cool completely.
Step 3
Sieve the icing sugar and cocoa powder into a bowl. Put the butter into a cup and pour 3-4tbsp hot water on to it. Stir to melt the butter. Pour into the icing sugar and stir together until smooth. Spoon half of the icing on to one of the cakes and spread over the surface with a palette knife. Top with the other cake.
Step 4
Lift the cake on to a cake stand. Spoon on the rest of the icing and spread over the cake with a palette knife.
Step 5
Arrange the sweets on top of the cake in a heart design in the centre and a circle around the edge.
Step 6
There you have your finished hearty Smartie chocolate cake.
You might also like…
Chocolate Reeses Pieces cake
Chocolate Cola cake
Chocolate fudge cake