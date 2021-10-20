We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whip up these wickedly tasty witch’s hat cookies in a quick 20 minutes.

These delicious witch’s hat biscuits are some Halloween cookies with a difference – and they’ll look right at home amongst your Halloween party spread. Covered in milk chocolate and decorated with colourful fondant, they’re full of sweet flavour. And they’re so simple to make, using ice cream cones and rich tea biscuits plus a little bit of decoration and spooky inspiration.

Watch how to make Witch’s hat cookies:

Ingredients

To make these spooky witches hat biscuits you will need: