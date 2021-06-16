We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These shimmery, glitter-covered sparkly cupcakes are ideal for birthday parties, afternoon tea or school bake sales.

Made with fresh raspberries and blueberries, this fruity cupcake recipe is just bursting with flavour. Double cream makes these cupcakes extra luxurious. Top with an orange-infused buttercream. Dust with edible glitter and edible glitter stars for that sparkling finish.

Ingredients 125 g (41/2 oz) unsalted butter, softened

200 g (7 oz) caster sugar

3 eggs

100 ml (31/2 fl oz) double cream

175 g (51/2 oz) self-raising flour

75 g (23/4 oz) fresh raspberries

75 g (23/4 oz) fresh blueberries

For the orange buttercream:

125g unsalted butter, softened

250g icing sugar, sieved

Juice of ½ orange

To decorate:

Edible glitter

Edible glitter stars

You will also need:

Disposable piping bag

Large star nozzle

Method Preheat the oven to 190oC/375oF/Gas Mark 5. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper muffin cases.

Start by creaming butter and sugar together with an electric hand whisk or beat with a wooden spoon until pale and creamy. Gradually whisk in the eggs and cream until just combined. Then add the flour, whisking again until combined and fluffy. Fold through the raspberries and blueberries.

Divide between the paper cases and bake in the oven for 20−22 minutes until golden and risen. Leave to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to go cold.

For the orange buttercream : Whisk the butter in a bowl until fluffy. Gradually add the icing sugar and whisk until it comes together. Add the water and whisk until light and fluffy.

To decorate: Put the buttercream into a piping bag with a large star nozzle. Pipe large swirls on top of each cake, starting from the outside and working your way into the centre. Sprinkle the cakes liberally with the glitter and stars.

Top tips for making sparkly cupcakes

Edible glitter and edible stars can be found in most large supermarkets in the baking aisle. We’d recommend rose pink edible glitter (VIEW AT AMAZON) and Wilton’s edible stars (VIEW AT AMAZON)

