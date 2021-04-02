We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The perfect food gift for Christmas, these snowflake cupcakes are ready in just eight easy steps.

Give your cupcakes a festive touch by topping them with this cute snowflake design made simply with white fondant and a snowflake mould. This cupcake recipe makes 12 cupcakes, ideal for giving as a homemade food gift for Christmas. Pop in a cupcake box and tie with a red ribbon.

Ingredients 150g caster sugar

150g butter

140g self-raising flour

10g cornflour

3 medium eggs

30ml milk

1 tsp vanilla essence

For the snowflakes and top

350g red fondant

150g white fondant

1 tsp gum tragacanth

Trex

For the buttercream:

110g butter, room temperature

500g icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

60ml milk

Equipment

Deep muffin tray

12 cases

Snowflake mould

Circle cookie cutters

Method The night before you make the cakes you will need to add the gum tragacanth the white fondant, this makes it easier to use fondant in the snowflake mould.

Preheat your oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 4. Line the baking tray with cases.

Beat the sugar and butter with the vanilla essence until light a fluffy (about 5 minutes). Add 1 egg, 1 third of the flour and a splash of milk and beat until just combined and repeat until all the ingredients are combined.

Divide the batter between the 12 cases and bake for 25-30 minutes depending on your oven. Remove and cool in the tins for 10 minutes before moving to a wire cooling rack.

To make the buttercream, add butter, icing sugar and vanilla extract to a large mixing bowl, then beat for about 5 minutes with an electric whisk until smooth. Pour the milk gradually if you need to loosen the mixture.

Once cooled completely, spread the buttercream on the tops of the cupcakes as smooth as you can. Remember not to smooth it too far to the edges as the buttercream will squash out the sides when you add the fondant.

Cut 12 circles from the red fondant one size larger than the cupcake and stick over the top of the buttercream, smoothing the edges with your finger.

Using the white fondant and a touch of trex in the mould to stop the fondant sticking – mould the desired amount of snowflakes and stick with a brush of water to the top of the red fondant.

Top tips for making snowflake cupcakes

Swap the red fondant for green instead. You could also add these snowflakes to other Christmas cupcakes too.

You might also like…

Chocolate cupcake recipe

Hummingbird Bakery’s vanilla cupcakes recipe

Christmas cake ideas

Click to rate ( 21 ratings) Sending your rating